X!

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

News
An elk.
An elk. Source: Pixabay
News

A trail camera in Ida-Viru County picked up a bull elk with a bit of a health problem, Maaleht reported.

In a video clip shared by the Estonian Hunters' Society, the large animal can be seen wading through a swampy area, albeit very slowly, likely exhausted by the recent hot weather.

Unusually, the elk is then heard to sneeze.

The animal also scratches its nose, and this, plus a closer inspection, suggests it might be suffering from a parasitic disease such as onchocerciasis – which elk and other cervidae like red deer and roe deer are known to suffer from.

A subcutaneous parasitic worm infection spread by mosquitoes, this can cause skin thickening, itching, and inflammation — especially on the legs and neck area, and though often not life-threatening, it certainly affects an elk's well-being and ability to move, often leading to a limping or a stiff gait.
The disease poses no threat to humans.

There are over 10,000 elk in Estonia according to estimates, and instances of them straying into suburban and even urban areas are not unheard of. The animal (Alces alces) is the same species as the North American moose.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

15:04

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

14:12

HeadRead 2025: Peter Pomerantsev on what Russian propaganda really is

13:17

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

12:16

Tõnis Saarts: Reform Party has become an unreliable partner

11:32

Another ASF outbreak found at Tartu County farm

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

10:03

Miikse church restored with Seto designs and traditional elements

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

08:04

Ott Tänak second in home Rally Estonia after day two

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

18.07

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo