Tartu residents called on to help urban hedgehogs thrive

A new awareness campaign in Estonia's second city aims to improve conditions for Tartu's urban hedgehog population, with campaign leader Katariina Kuusaru emphasizing the crucial role city residents can play.

In an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Huvitaja" on Thursday, nature conservationist Katariina Kuusaru stressed that city residents play a very important role in improving the living conditions of urban hedgehogs — from installing hedgehog gates to helping researchers count backyard sightings of the animals.

"During class one day, it stuck with me that hedgehogs in Estonia have been studied very little, and I felt that I wanted to study them specifically," Kuusalu recalled.

"I found my way to Tuul Sepp, who is a promoter of urban nature in Tartu, and she offered me the opportunity to lead the 'Hedgehog-friendly Tartu' awareness campaign," she continued.

Kuusaru herself is a student at the University of Tartu (TÜ), where she recently defended her bachelor's thesis on improving hedgehogs' living conditions. She was awarded the Young Nature Conservationist Badge this spring.

Hedgehog gates

Hedgehogs have been spotted and observed in nearly every district of Tartu.

"Hedgehogs have even been seen in Annelinn," the campaign leader highlighted. "They are more common in residential areas with backyards, which are a favorite habitat for hedgehogs."

Cooperation with city residents is vital for studying the animals precisely because researchers cannot otherwise access these yards.

As part of the "Hedgehog-friendly Tartu" campaign, informational display boards will be installed in green areas around town, providing guidelines for how people can help and observe hedgehogs.

There are occasional calls for people to observe and help count hedgehog sightings, but residents can also help by letting the grass grow taller or leaving piles of branches in part of their yard. Lawn mowers should definitely be turned off at night as well.

These days, fences tend to be built very sturdy, which can prevent hedgehogs from moving between yards. One solution is to leave gaps or cut hedgehog gates into the fence.

"If you have a wooden fence, cut one board shorter," the campaign chief explained. "For wire fences, you can use pliers to cut a hole while making sure the edges don't poke the hedgehogs."

She warned that when planning a hedgehog gate, it's important to consider where you leave an opening. Hedgehog gates between yards can help hedgehogs move around more without moving toward the street.

During the city's campaign, special hedgehog gate signs are also being distributed to place above these openings. Residents can pick one up at the info center at Tartu Town Hall Square.

"Then people will know that this is giving hedgehogs the chance to move — not a broken fence," Kuusalu added.

Leave water, not milk, for hedgehogs

Hedgehogs are useful backyard and garden residents, feeding on slugs, snails and insects that can damage plants.

"You should never give milk to hedgehogs; they are lactose intolerant," Kuusalu warned, adding that milk gives them diarrhea.

"Putting out a shallow dish of water in the yard is a good idea, especially during hot weather," Kuusalu recommended. However, regularly putting out food for hedgehogs is not advised, as it can hinder their ability to forage independently.

