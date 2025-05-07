Drivers urged to be aware of more animals on road in May

Drivers are urged to pay more attention on the roads in the coming weeks due to the annual increase of wild animal activity in springtime.

The Transport Administration said moose calves born last year and since weaned from their mothers may stumble onto the roads, as well as deer, hedgehogs, rabbits, frogs and other creatures.

Each year, 20-30 people are injured in accidents involving the likes of moose, the agency said. The figure has remained unchanged in recent years, even though the total number of recorded wildlife accidents has fallen.

This is partly because there are more and more vehicles on Estonia's roads.

"Animals often have specific tracks or routes they follow, many of which cross roads, so drivers need to be vigilant – particularly before sunrise and after sunset, when animals are more active. It's a good idea to keep an eye out for them between coppices and near fields as well," said Villu Lükk, the head of the Environmental Management Department at the Transport Administration.

"Moose signs" are installed on roads where accidents have previously taken place or where wild animals have been seen to cross the road

A road sign warning of approaching animals. Source: Transport Administration.

Additionally, road markings are used as warnings on sections of road with greater animal activity.

Last week, the agency put warnings on variable information boards in areas where wildlife crossings occur after dark.

Urmas Salmu, the 'Animals on the Road' project manager for the Estonian Hunters' Society, said drivers should pay attention to the sides of the road.

"If you spot an animal, slow down, switch on your hazard lights, try to pass the animal safely, or stop if necessary. That's how you should warn fellow road users," he said.

"If an animal is already crossing, don't use your horn, as this will have the opposite effect to what you intend – the animal may turn back instead of crossing to the other side."

He said that in 2021, there were approximately 5,500 recorded accidents on Estonian roads with large wild animals.

"Every day, there are at least 10 accidents on Estonian roads, and although the average deer weighs less than 50 kg, it can still cause a lot of damage in a collision. In addition, bears and lynxes are being seen more and more on our roads as well, alongside moose."

