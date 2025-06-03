X!

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

News
Võru's new 'Tamula frog' statue.
Võru's new 'Tamula frog' statue. Source: ERR
News

A large frog sculpture has been installed in South Estonia and symbolizes the endurance of the Võru language and culture across generations.

The statue, dubbed the Tamula konn ("Tamula frog"), has been placed next to the fountain at Tamula beach, the town's main beach, lying on the lake of the same name. It evokes the legendary Northern Frog (Põhjakonn) from the myths compiled by F.R. Kreutzwald (1803-1882), author of national epic the Kalevipoeg.

The plot twist is that a fairy tale has been created, in which the old Northern Frog, an evil character, is replaced by the much more nurturing, Tamula frog, which protects local life and culture.

The statue's creator, Navitrolla, said: "On its tongue is a glass sphere symbolizing a soap bubble, which represents and illustrates the fragility and transience of our Võro language, and how to protect this language that has endured for so long — weathering all storms, troubles, and the shakings of fate. Plus this is the frog that holds the bubble on the bottom of the lake and comes up once a year onto this rock to invite people to test their Võro language."

Despite the rainy weather, locals came to see the new creation on Monday after its unveiling.

To make Kreutzwald's stories more visible at the beach and park near Tamula, a trail themed on his fairy tales is also planned to be built along the lakeside in addition to the frog sculpture.

Võru city development manager Tiina Hallimäe noted: "If you look at the frog, it has spikes on its back which act as a defense, and its back becomes increasingly softer, while at the end of its tail is a kind of frog-egg-stick, which, when waved around, expresses the desire that there be as many brave little Võro children here as there are tadpoles in the pond."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:26

Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

11:49

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

11:11

May in stores: dairy prices inching upward

10:40

Ministry would allow use of license plate data only in specific cases

10:12

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

09:41

Ingrid Nielsen: Nature must survive wind turbines

09:16

Estonian forces' drones chief hails success of Ukraine's strikes on Russia

08:56

Expert: Ukraine's drone strikes impact Russia's longer-term strategic planning

08:32

University of Tartu rebuilding central Tallinn law faculty building

08:32

Consumer prices up 4.6 percent on year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo