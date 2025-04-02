Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

From April 4 to May 2, traffic will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a section of Astangu tänav in Tallinn's Haabersti to ensure a safe migration route for frogs heading to nearby ponds to spawn.

Astangu is one of the most active amphibian migration areas in Estonia, home to four amphibian species.

Every spring, thousands of frogs and newts migrate from their southern wintering grounds to ponds along the street to reproduce.

"Closing this stretch of road during the hours when mass amphibian migration occurs helps frogs cross safely and survive. Even light traffic could otherwise lead to mass casualties on this road," explained Meelis Uustal, head of the Environmental Protection Division at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

The migration typically occurs at night under the right weather conditions between April and May, with peak activity between 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

While volunteers have helped amphibians cross the street over the past nine years, this has only partially mitigated the problem. Permanent solutions such as underpasses for frogs beneath Astangu Street are planned for the future.

"We've been monitoring the condition of Astangu's frog ponds and their breeding success for several years. Despite high numbers of frogs, their spawning success has been low in recent years. Last year, we began improving the ponds by opening them up to sunlight—so tadpoles could develop faster—and by cleaning the easternmost pond of silt and debris. Recent follow-up studies show that these efforts significantly increased tadpole numbers," Uustal added.

Volunteers helping frogs across Estonia

Narva frogs. Source: ERR

The mass spring migration of frogs has begun in Estonia, and to help the frogs safely cross roads on their way to breeding grounds, volunteers are stepping in, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

In Narva, frogs hibernate in the river bordering Estonia and Russia. From the river to the spawning site is only a few hundred meters, but in between lies the busy Narva-Jõesuu highway, where many amphibians are crushed under car wheels each spring.

At nightfall, when the frogs start moving, volunteers come to their aid.

"Frogs have a memory and follow specific routes. We have nets set up in two places to hold the frogs until volunteers arrive. It makes me happy that we have many young people who respond immediately to the call and take part," volunteer Olga Voronkova told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

In Narva, there are about 15 volunteers who, for the third year, help frogs cross the road. They carry buckets and always wear gloves, as the touch of a human hand can feel like a burn to a cold-blooded animal.

Local residents initially viewed the frog helpers with suspicion – last year, one of the frog nets was even stolen – but gradually people are getting used to them.

"Someone smirks and says, 'Don't you have anything better to do?' Someone else praises us, says we're doing a good job. Mostly the reaction is positive, so we try to raise awareness among residents that they should also take part in volunteer efforts, and the best volunteer is still the driver who doesn't run over a frog," said volunteer Vladislav Jääger.

The frog spring migration, which started over the weekend, will continue for another two or three weeks. Frogs are especially numerous on the roads in the late evening.

