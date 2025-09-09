Tallinn planning to establish 158-hectare nature reserve in Haabersti district

According to a press release, the goal is to preserve the area's valuable natural habitats, heritage landscapes, and cultural sites, support the ecological functioning of the green network and ensure sustainable use of the land's natural resources.



"Diverse urban nature is an exceptional value we must protect for both current residents and future generations. By creating the Astangu-Mäeküla nature reserve, we are safeguarding one of Tallinn's most biodiverse and unique areas," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).



"This reserve will strengthen Tallinn's green network and help shape the city into an environmentally conscious and sustainable urban space where human activity leaves room for nature," Ossinovski added.

Deputy Mayor for Haabersti Rain Veetõusme welcomed the news. "Haabersti is growing rapidly, with over 1,000 new residents and around 500 new homes added each year. The Astangu-Mäeküla reserve, and soon the Kakumäe reserve, will allow us to preserve natural areas for both wildlife and residents despite this fast growth," Veetõusme said.



The Astangu-Mäeküla area is exceptionally biodiverse and contains Tallinn's best habitats for bats, amphibians, reptiles, bumblebees, butterflies, nesting birds, large and small mammals, as well as rare plants, lichens and mosses.

Astangu. Source: ERR

According to Head of the Environmental Protection Department at Tallinn's Environment and Public Works Department Meelis Uustal, around three-quarters of the proposed reserve's land currently belongs to private owners, with the rest owned by the state or city. "The reserve's boundaries were drawn based on the natural values present on the plots. Where possible, we've sought to balance environmental protection with landowners' interests," he explained.

"If the reserve's restrictions prevent landowners from using their land as before, the city and landowner can agree on the city acquiring the land or part of it for fair compensation, as provided by law," Uustal added.



The reserve will remain open to the public for recreation, berry and mushroom picking, exercise and small events.



The Astangu-Mäeküla area is a unique green core for Tallinn, offering ecological, cultural and recreational values. It is also an important part of the city-wide Pollinator Highway (Putukaväil) green corridor.

---

