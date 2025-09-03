X!

Tallinn's Pollinator Highway Ristiku–Kolde puiestee section now open

The opening ceremony of the Pollinator Highway.
The opening ceremony of the Pollinator Highway. Source: Tallinn City Government
The first section of Tallinn's 14-kilometer Pollinator Highway opened to visitors on Tuesday and features pedestrian and bicycle paths, playgrounds and sports facilities.

The Pollinator Highway (Putukaväil) is a green corridor supporting biodiversity, running from Põhja-Tallinn to Hiiu, connecting green areas across six districts.

The first completed section is the Ristiku–Kolde puiestee stretch which is built on a former wasteland.

In addition to foot and cycle paths, the city has built outdoor gyms, pétanque courts, table tennis tables, volleyball and basketball courts, and several playgrounds.

The area now also features nature-friendly lighting, public restrooms, and drinking fountains with a new water supply system built by Tallinna Vesi.

The opening ceremony of the Pollinator Highway. Source: Tallinn City Government

"The opening of the Pollinator Highway brings us closer to our goal of creating a continuous green network that connects Tallinn's districts and offers residents high-quality, accessible green public space," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

The project preserved much of the existing greenery while adding 193 trees, 1,568 shrubs, 300 climbing plants, and over 1,000 ornamental grasses were planted.

Wildflower meadows with meadowsweet, cowslip, and fireweed were also sown to enrich biodiversity.

"On the Pollinator Highway, we aim to offer a new quality of space for both city residents and the pollinators living and feeding there, such as bees, bumblebees, and butterflies," Meelis Uustal, head of the Environmental Management Department at Tallinn's environment and public works department.  

The construction of the Ristiku–Kolde puiestee section cost about €6.8 million, funded by the City of Tallinn and co-financed by Tallinna Vesi.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

