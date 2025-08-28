X!

New Põhja-Tallinn section of Pollinator Highway opens September 2

The Pollinator Highway in Põhja-Tallinn will officially open in early September.
The Pollinator Highway in Põhja-Tallinn will officially open in early September. August 15, 2025. Source: Põhja-Tallinn Administration/Flickr
The Ristiku–Kolde stretch of the Pollinator Highway opens September 2 at Pelguaed in Põhja-Tallinn, with activities planned for all ages.

The celebration begins at Pelguaed (Ehte 40) at 5:15 p.m., with guided tours, a workshop and family-friendly activities.

The Pollinator Highway is a biodiverse 14-kilometer green corridor connecting six of Tallinn's eight city districts.

The linear park runs along a former railway embankment and high-voltage power line corridor, now moved underground, combining meadowlike natural areas with pedestrian and bike paths, playgrounds, dog parks and more.

The Ristiku–Kolde section is the latest to be completed. See the Facebook event for more opening details.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

