Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

Preparatory work for the first phase of a 14-kilometer park in Tallinn will start next week, creating a new pedestrian and cyclist corridor in Põhja-Tallinn.

The Putukaväil (The Pollinator Highway) route runs from the Telliskivi through Kopli, Põhja-Tallinn, Merimetsa, Kristiine, Mustamäe, Haabersti, and Nõmme districts, right up to Hiiu.

The 14-kilometer green corridor connecting six districts was one of the flagship projects of Tallinn's European Green Capital year.

The first phase creates a connection between Ristiku and Sõle and establishes a diverse linear park that connects Sõle with Kolde.

During construction, the entire project area will be closed, including the existing sidewalk on the Sõle-Kolde section. Access to the Ristiku-Sõle section will only be granted to the users of the garage complex.

The Ristiku-Sõle section will feature an outdoor gym area, pétanque court, table tennis tables, picnic tables, and swings. The Kolde-Sõle section will include several smaller play areas and a larger playground, as well as table tennis tables, refurbished dog parks, and sports fields. This section will also house the already completed Pelgu community garden.

Public seating, restrooms and drinking water fountains will also be installed on the route as well as lighting.

After the procurement to find a contractor by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, the result was a €8.3 million contract, most of which will go toward the reconstruction of utility works.

Residents will be informed in advance about any potential construction noise disturbances.

