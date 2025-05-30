Six new drinking fountains installed for use of all Tartu residents

Six new public drinking fountains have been installed in Tartu. There are now a total of 13 drinking fountains in Tartu for use by everyone in the city – even pets.

The new custom-made fountains can also be used to fill up water bottles, while the taps below can be also be used to conveniently give a drink to a pet.

The new fountains have been installed in front of the railway station, in Pirogov Park, near the Estonian National Museum (Muuseumi tee T5), at the Sanatooriumi Park bike park (Sanatooriumi tänav T3), at the bus station's bicycle park and near the Anne playground (Nõlvaku 9a).

The locations of all the drinking water fountains in Tartu can be found on this map.

If you notice that the tap is underused, it is worth taking a couple of extra taps before drinking to get fresh water into the system. This small amount will help to ensure better water quality but will not have a significant impact on water consumption.

The taps are in operation from May until the end of September.

The new drinking water fountains were added to the cityscape following a public vote on Tartu's inclusive budget. The idea won the support of 1,030 Tartu residents in 2023.

The new drinking fountains in Tartu are suitable for everyone who lives in the city. Source: Hendrik Kuusk

