X!

Six new drinking fountains installed for use of all Tartu residents

News
The new drinking fountains in Tartu are suitable for everyone who lives in the city.
The new drinking fountains in Tartu are suitable for everyone who lives in the city. Source: Hendrik Kuusk
News

Six new public drinking fountains have been installed in Tartu. There are now a total of 13 drinking fountains in Tartu for use by everyone in the city – even pets.

The new custom-made fountains can also be used to fill up water bottles, while the taps below can be also be used to conveniently give a drink to a pet.

The new fountains have been installed in front of the railway station, in Pirogov Park, near the Estonian National Museum (Muuseumi tee T5), at the Sanatooriumi Park bike park (Sanatooriumi tänav T3), at the bus station's bicycle park and near the Anne playground (Nõlvaku 9a).

The locations of all the drinking water fountains in Tartu can be found on this map.

If you notice that the tap is underused, it is worth taking a couple of extra taps before drinking to get fresh water into the system. This small amount will help to ensure better water quality but will not have a significant impact on water consumption.

The taps are in operation from May until the end of September.

The new drinking water fountains were added to the cityscape following a public vote on Tartu's inclusive budget. The idea won the support of 1,030 Tartu residents in 2023.

The new drinking fountains in Tartu are suitable for everyone who lives in the city. Source: Hendrik Kuusk

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Estonian rapper nublu, singer-songwriter Vaiko Eplik join forces for new EP

19:15

Video | Jean-Michel Jarre to ERR: People thought I was crazy and making alien music

18:38

Eurovision star Tommy Cash announces October show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena

17:59

Economists: Estonia's economic indicators skewed by tax changes

17:10

Six new drinking fountains installed for use of all Tartu residents

16:36

Defense ministry: Russia has increased all hostilities in Ukraine

15:53

Prime minister: Estonia can also build Rail Baltic in Latvia

15:53

Estlink 2 power cable to resume service in late June, ahead of schedule

15:06

Estonia's top court clears protester for yelling 'From the river to the sea'

14:32

Tallinn seeking volunteers for Pääsküla bog restoration

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

29.05

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

29.05

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

08:33

Revised data shows Estonia's economy declined in first quarter of 2025

14:11

Estonia ends 'futile' talks with Russia over border river navigation buoys Updated

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo