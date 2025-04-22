X!

Many public toilets in Tallinn not operational as tourist season begins

News
The new public toilet opened at Toompea replaces the
The new public toilet opened at Toompea replaces the "million kroon toilet" from 2002.. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The tourist season has already quietly begun, but many public toilets in the capital are still not in working order. The city promises to get things fixed by May.

Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke to tourists to understand their views of Tallinn.

Tina, a Chinese woman whose companions were photographing the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on Toompea, arrived by ferry from Helsinki. The group had half a day to get an overview of Tallinn's Old Town. The visitors like the city and said people were friendly.

Tina bought amber from a tourist shop because it is very popular in China. While none of the shopkeepers wanted to appear on camera, they told the show that fridge magnets and local handicrafts sell well.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Kesklinn councilor Sander Andla (Reform) why tourist shops often sell amber, which is rarely locally sourced, and Russian matryoshka dolls, but not Estonian handicrafts.

Sander Andla Source: Helen Kattai

"To tell a business owner what they may or may not sell here — that's a bit beyond the city's authority," he said.

But coffee and souvenirs are not all that tourists need on a long walk through the Old Town.

On Toompea, reporters found two public toilets which were difficult to access. One only accepts coins, and the other only accepts contactless card payments. They said the situation was worse across the rest of the Old Town.

Andla promised both toilet facilities and public drinking fountains should be fixed by May 1. By the summer season, eight toilets and five water fountains will appear in the Old Town. Signage leading from the port to the Old Town will also be improved.

"This is all being done in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Public Utilities, and as every year, public toilets should be available in the parks," said Andla.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

