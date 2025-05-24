X!

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

News
A home on a farm in rural Estonia.
A home on a farm in rural Estonia. Source: ERR
News

This spring, interest in buying rural homes in Southern Estonia has dropped noticeably compared to previous years. Real estate experts say the challenging economic situation is the main culprit behind the declining demand.

Just a few years ago, people were talking about a boom in rural home sales. Now, though, the situation in Southern Estonia looks different. While plenty of rural homes are on the market — more than 160 in Võru County alone — few actually manage to find new owners.

"This may be due to the fact that people simply haven't recovered from last year's crash — high interest rates and banks not approving loans," said Christina Luhamets, a real estate broker at Uus Maa Eleven.

"And all of this has sparked fear, and it's almost like people are waiting for prices to start falling," she continued. "The reality is that prices are holding steady, and it kind of seems like prices could also drop since there are no buyers, but plenty of supply."

Buyers are carefully weighing whether it's worth purchasing a rural home located far from the nearest town or city — especially one that needs renovations and will demand year-round maintenance costs.

"Most of these rural homes are probably not in the best condition and do need some fixing up," acknowledged Joshua Viinalass, a senior broker at Arco Vara. "Which brings us back to financing, which people are still having some difficulty accessing. And buyers need to have some money left over to cover renovation work."

"Buying rural property would be too much of a luxury for most people, since it requires a significant investment," Luhamets said. "And banks aren't providing full financing, so the buyer's down payment has to cover a substantial portion of the price."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

11:27

Twelve firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

10:24

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

09:28

Baltics call for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

09:01

Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

08:22

Gallery: Government goes back to high school during Narva visit Updated

07:55

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

23.05

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

23.05

USA approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia Updated

23.05

Estonia joins 9-country call to EU to ease expulsions of foreign criminals

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo