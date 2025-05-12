In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

Estonia's largest military exercise, "Hedgehog" ("Siil") kicked off on Monday, May 5. ERR News will share some of the Estonian Defense Forces' photos from the exercise over the coming month.

More than 16,000 Estonian and allied troops will take part in the exercise from May 5-23 across the country.

This year's exercise is focused on planning and executing military operations and enhancing interoperability between Estonian and allied units. Participants include active-duty personnel, conscripts, and reservists.

Units from more than 10 countries are involved in the exercise, including forces from the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, and Portugal.

Reservists arrive

The exercise began with the formation of reservists in Northeast and Southeast Estonia.

Estonia-Finland practice joint rescue operation

On May 7, the Estonian Border Guard and the Finnish Border Guard carried out a surface rescue operation using vessels and aircraft.

Enhanced Forward Presence generals' meeting

As part of Exercise Hedgehog 2025, generals from Estonia, England, and France met on May 8.

U.S. Air Force C-17 military aircraft lands at Tartu Airport

On May 8, the United States practiced its global response within 96 hours and its ability to carry out tasks.

1st Infantry Brigade's Air Defense practice tactical activities

On May 8, the 1st Infantry Brigade's Air Defence battalion practiced tactical activities in Northeast Estonia.

K9 Thunder shooting practice

On May 9, Estonian division Artillery Battalion reservists practised K9 Thunder shooting on the Central training area.

Allies deploy additional Units to Estonia by helicopter from Latvia

On May 9, infantrymen from Canada, Spain, Sweden and Italy were flown to Võru county in CH-47 Chinooks to demonstrate NATO's ability to move its troops quickly and in large numbers wherever needed.

Swedish units participate in exercises in South Estonia

On May 9, maneuvers of the mechanized company of the Swedish 71st Battalion, deployed to Latvia, took place in Southeast Estonia.

Defense minister visits Siil

On May 10, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) visited the troops of the Estonian and Allied Forces in South Estonia.

Vehicle convoy

On May 10, NATO battlegroup vehicles moved from Tapa military base to the training grounds.

Defense League protects Navy equipment

On May 10, Estonian Defense League units trained to protect the Estonian Navy's strategic equipment in Northern Estonia./// Pildid/Photos: n-ltn/LT-JG (OF-1) Aleksander Espenberg

Combat phase begins

On May 11, the 1st Infantry Brigade began the combat phase of Exercise Siil 25.

OSCE observers visit Exercise Hedgehog

Observers from the OSCE, Europe, Japan, the UK, and the USA monitored the exercise on May 11.

