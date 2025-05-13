EDF secures deals for private land use during Hedgehog 2025 exercise

Parts of the Estonian Defense Forces' Hedgehog (Siil) exercise will take place on private land this year, prompting the EDF to secure agreements for its use. If road surfaces or terrain are damaged, efforts will be made to repair or compensate for the damages.

During the large-scale exercise, the EDF will contact landowners whose property or infrastructure is set to be used. Owners will need to be aware, however, that their land or infrastructure may be damaged in the course of the exercise.

"When you've got 17,000 people plus equipment on the ground, you can be sure something will happen," said Lt. Col. Gert Treu, adding that it's impossible that nothing would happen.

"The main types of damage that occur are damage to the soil and damage to trees," he noted. "These are the most common."

Landowners whose property is damaged as a result of the exercise should contact the EDF immediately.

"If damage does occur, the EDF will compensate for it," confirmed Capt. Kairo Korjas. "We'll then go assess the damage, report it to the EDF, and their team will handle it from there. They will either repair it or provide compensation. The owner will then be involved in discussions, and the issue will be resolved together."

'We've got to help if we can'

Most of the landowners in Southeastern Estonia who have been contacted by the EDF have agreed to allow their land and buildings to be used during the exercise.

"They contacted me and requested a shelter like this," said Matis. "Given the current war situation, which involves more drones in the sky, I offered them a shelter and a larger workshop that had just recently been emptied out a bit. I was able to offer it to them."

"Thanks to Ukraine," added Tõnu. "All of that really made people think — a lot of people — about how we need to deal with this. We can't do it any other way. So if we can help in any way, then we've got to help."

Hedgehog 2025 officially began on May 5 and will continue through May 23. Click here for more info about the exercise.

--

