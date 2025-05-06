X!

Reservists get 'reality check' at military exercise Hedgehog

news
Siil 2025
Siil 2025 Source: Eesti Kaitsevägi
news

On Monday, the Estonian Defense Forces' largest international exercise of the year, Hedgehog (Siil), began. In Ida-Viru County, units were formed at Pannjärve, amid the forests of Alutaguse.

At the local health and sports center, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" looked on as reservists were issued their uniforms on the exercise's first day.

"I was especially pleased today to see the formation of the Kalev Infantry Battalion. How the reservists arrive and how this miracle happens, how an ordinary civilian becomes a soldier ready to carry out their tasks," said Maj. Gen Indrek Sirel, commander of the defense forces division.

Reservists think the exercise is a good opportunity to test themselves.

"It's a kind of reality check, where you realize you should get yourself back in shape or rediscover or learn some other skills. I think it is definitely necessary," said reservist Sergeant Markus Reinboom.

Corporal Carlos Kuiv told the show that old skills return when put into practice.

"At first, it feels like you cannot remember anything at all, but once you put on the uniform and get together with the team, to your own surprise, everything you learned comes back easily," he said.

With uniforms in hand, the soldiers headed into the forest to join their sub-units.

"At the sub-unit, they receive their weapons and other equipment, and individual training begins, a quick refresher on weapons handling. For those new to the weapon, there is also weapons training. And if there is time left, they can engage in medical and other training. As soon as the unit is assembled, after some safety procedures, the next activity is shooting practice, where they will zero their weapons," said Kalev Infantry Battalion Sergeant Major Marko Taluste.

Troops, military vehicles, and various weapon systems will be visible across the country during the duration of the exercise, from May 5-23.

The primary combat training activities will take place in northeastern Estonia at the Central Training Area, and in southeastern Estonia at the Nursipalu training area, including surrounding regions.

During the exercise, units will employ training aids such as blank ammunition, simulation grenades, and flares. The use of heavy equipment, aircraft, and pyrotechnics may result in elevated noise levels.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

