X!

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

News
Mailis Reps.
Mailis Reps. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn Circuit Court was due to publish its verdict on Wednesday regarding the appeal by former Estonian Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center), who was found guilty of embezzlement and fraud last September. The verdict was postponed, however, due to a damages claim in the Sangaste Castle sale case.

On May 2, in the case of the sale of Sangaste Castle, the Supreme Court of Estonia ruled that senior officials can be ordered to pay damages caused as a result of their breach of duty.

As a result, the Tallinn Circuit Court opted to postpone the Reps judgment.

"The Tallinn Circuit Court today issued an order renewing the trial. The court found that the situation in this case may be analogous, which is why there was a need to ask the parties to the proceedings for their views," said court spokesperson Maria Joost.

"There will be no decision today and at this stage the Court cannot say when a decision might arrive," she added.

On September 27 last year, Harju County Court found former Estonian Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) guilty of embezzlement and fraud. The court handed Reps a cumulative sentence for all offenses of one year and five months of imprisonment, and opted to suspend the sentence on the condition that she does not commit any intentional crime during the two-year probation period.

In addition, the court ordered Reps to pay part of the civil claim from the Ministry of Education and Research totaling €6,070 plus related interest.

The court dismissed the remaining civil claim from the ministry totaling €112,749.77.

The decision was contested by both Reps and the Ministry of Education and Research.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

19:50

Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

19:20

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

18:42

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

18:40

Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

18:03

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

17:50

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

17:10

A Reader Asks: Have ticks replaced fleas in Estonia?

16:42

Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

16:14

Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:04

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

06.05

Estonia uses outdated computer systems to pay pensions, benefits

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo