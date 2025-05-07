Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

Tallinn Circuit Court was due to publish its verdict on Wednesday regarding the appeal by former Estonian Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center), who was found guilty of embezzlement and fraud last September. The verdict was postponed, however, due to a damages claim in the Sangaste Castle sale case.

On May 2, in the case of the sale of Sangaste Castle, the Supreme Court of Estonia ruled that senior officials can be ordered to pay damages caused as a result of their breach of duty.

As a result, the Tallinn Circuit Court opted to postpone the Reps judgment.

"The Tallinn Circuit Court today issued an order renewing the trial. The court found that the situation in this case may be analogous, which is why there was a need to ask the parties to the proceedings for their views," said court spokesperson Maria Joost.

"There will be no decision today and at this stage the Court cannot say when a decision might arrive," she added.

On September 27 last year, Harju County Court found former Estonian Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) guilty of embezzlement and fraud. The court handed Reps a cumulative sentence for all offenses of one year and five months of imprisonment, and opted to suspend the sentence on the condition that she does not commit any intentional crime during the two-year probation period.

In addition, the court ordered Reps to pay part of the civil claim from the Ministry of Education and Research totaling €6,070 plus related interest.

The court dismissed the remaining civil claim from the ministry totaling €112,749.77.

The decision was contested by both Reps and the Ministry of Education and Research.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!