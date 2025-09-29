X!

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

Mailis Reps.
Mailis Reps. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
On Monday, the Supreme Court issued rulings refusing to hear the appeals of the defense and the prosecution in the criminal case of former Center Party education minister Mailis Reps. As a result, the conviction has now entered into force.

On September 27, 2024, Harju District Court found Reps guilty of embezzlement and fraud. However, on June 4, the Tallinn Circuit Court amended the county court's decision.

The circuit court held that the charges of embezzlement and fraud were justified, though to a somewhat lesser extent than found by the district court. At the same time, the circuit court said the district court had made errors in resolving the civil claim and ordered Reps to pay higher damages to the state than the county court had imposed.

In summary, Reps' convictions for embezzlement and fraud remain in force, along with the sentence of one year and five months of imprisonment, suspended with a two-year probationary period.

The circuit court also amended the district court's decision regarding the distribution of legal costs. Under the new decision, Reps must pay the victim's – the Ministry of Education – legal fees, which total €46,426.50.

The circuit court also ordered the state to pay Reps €52,000 to cover her defense costs.

The defense's requests to award Reps compensation for damages caused during the proceedings and to oblige the Prosecutor's Office to issue an apology were rejected by the circuit court.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

