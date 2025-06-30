X!

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

News
Mailis Reps in court.
Mailis Reps in court. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Office of the Prosecutor General has filed a cassation with the Supreme Court, requesting the top court to assess two counts on which the circuit court acquitted former Minister of Education Mailis Reps either fully or partially.

On September 27 of last year, Harju District Court found Mailis Reps guilty of embezzlement and fraud. In early June, the circuit court upheld both charges but to a slightly lesser extent than the district court. However, the circuit court found that the lower court had erred in adjudicating the civil claim and ordered a higher amount of damages to be paid to the state.

Lead state prosecutor Liis Vainola said the Office of the Prosecutor General is largely satisfied with the June 4 decision by the Tallinn Circuit Court, as two levels of the judiciary have largely affirmed the positions presented in the prosecution's case.

"The courts have convicted Reps in five of the incidents for which she was charged and confirmed the prosecution's allegation that, as a minister, she committed fraud against and embezzled property from the ministry. One charge was deemed a misdemeanor by the county court, which acknowledged it had occurred but had expired under the statute of limitations," Vainola explained.

At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General disagrees with the circuit court's assessment of two incidents involving Reps and is therefore seeking the Supreme Court's opinion on those matters.

One count relates to a birthday party organized for the minister at the Ministry of Education and Research. The second involves an allegation of fraud linked to a visit to WRC Rally Estonia, where the prosecution contends it was unjustified to exclude accommodation costs related to the minister's driver from the expenses in question.

As a result, the Office of the Prosecutor General filed a cassation, asking the Supreme Court to partially overturn the circuit court's decision and to convict Reps for organizing the birthday party at the ministry's expense. It also requested that the conviction include the detail that Reps unjustifiably claimed reimbursement for accommodation expenses.

In September of last year, the Harju District Court found Reps guilty of embezzlement and fraud and imposed a cumulative sentence for all offenses of one year and five months of imprisonment, and opted to suspend the sentence on the condition that she does not commit any intentional crime during the two-year probation period.

The court cleared Reps of a civil claim for €120,000.

"According to the indictment, Reps used ministry funds to cover personal expenses which were unrelated to ministry work. These included childcare (for instance transport, babysitting, assistance), transporting herself and others, the purchase of goods and covering delivery costs," the ruling read.

Additionally the indictment alleged that Reps had used a fuel card for personal use issued by the Ministry of Education and Research and had the ministry cover catering expenses for a private birthday party, held at the ministry's premises.

She allegedly also used ministry funds to pay for her child's travel expenses, for a coffee machine, for costs associated with her birthday celebrations at the Mon Repos restaurant and on expenses related to attending WRC Rally Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:55

Supreme Court sees no unconstitutional aspects in so-called Robin Hood law

12:54

US company Regional One to buy Nordica aircraft

12:20

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash

11:46

Retail trade volume up 2% in May on year

11:07

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

10:39

Municipalities allowed to require developers fund new kindergarten places

10:29

Expert: Reform will struggle to reverse course

09:58

Estonia ships majority of recyclable paper waste to other countries

09:17

Center head: Party willing to negotiate with Reform

09:11

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

29.06

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

09:11

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn Updated

28.06

Route modernization boosts Tallinn's public transport passenger numbers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo