Estonia's volunteer Defense League setting up dedicated drone unit

Estonia's volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) is forming its own drone unit. Dubbed "Kullisilm," (literally "Hawk's eye"), the development is based on experiences gained from Ukraine's defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Two years ago, the Defense League acquired over a hundred multirotor drones for training. Then, via the reservists' fund, the league obtained First-person view (FPV) drones, which can carry explosives, worth about €50,000.

So far, volunteers have driven the drone sector in Estonia. That is changing: EDF commander Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo has ordered drones be included in training, and this is being integrated into this year's large-scale exercise Siil.

"We have established the 'Kullisilm' special unit, whose main area of activity is the drone world — primarily unmanned aerial vehicles," the league's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) coordinator, Aivar Hanniotti, said.

Little is known about local drone manufacturers.

"Perhaps the best known from these in Estonia is Krattworks, which develops various attack drone platforms. As of today, several private companies have launched initiatives to stockpile drone spare parts and components," Hanniotti added.

Another firm is the Tartu-based Quadix, which has produced an attack drone capable of carrying a 1.5-kilogram payload over a range of up to 15 kilometers.

According to Hanniotti, training UAV controllers is challenging.

This is partly due to Estonia's diverse natural environment – the classic Ukrainian battlefield of open fields and tree lines is rare. Estonia also has more changeable maritime weather compared to Ukraine's continental climate.

Data processing is the next challenge, Hanniotti said: "A very big challenge is stitching together the data mass into one coherent picture."

The regular EDF is also developing procedures for processing drone-gathered information between units.

The drone sphere includes both civilians and forward observers. The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) UAV unit, Col. Arbo Probal, is a former artilleryman.

"The EDF commander has given instructions that whenever a larger unit conducts training, then UAVs should also be included. How to defend ourselves against drones, what the various types of drones are, and all other basic principles are part of the soldier's basic training," Probal said.

