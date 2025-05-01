X!

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

News
The evacuation training exercise KILP in Narva.
The evacuation training exercise KILP in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
News

The joint evacuation training exercise KILP is currently underway in Ida-Viru County, to help prepare for a potential national defense crisis. On Wednesday, soldiers underwent training to prepare to defend the Estonian border city Narva. Rescue workers and members of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) also practiced the mass evacuation of Narva's residents.

According to the scenario of the exercise, an uprising begins on Estonia's eastern border with the crisis escalating to the status of a pre-war situation. As the crisis unfolds, the Estonian military takes control of the defense of the border and prepares to repel an enemy attack.

"In the morning, the Land Guard started taking over the border post from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). Our ground forces are currently guarding and protecting the border and the bridge is prepared to repel a conventional attack. This means that the barriers and mines are in place," said  Lt Col. Jaanus Ainsalu, head of the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) northeastern territorial defense district.

At the same time, practice for the evacuation of the border town's residents was also under way thanks to the organization of the Estonian Rescue Board in cooperation with the Defense League. In the event of a defense crisis in Narva, the state will come to the aid of those who cannot leave the city by themselves. A large number of people would travel by train to the nearby towns of Jõhvi and Rakvere. There has been talk of tens of thousands of people being evacuated, but in reality as many as can be reached would be moved out.

"It's more a question of how much time we are given. Our desire is for people actually start acting as soon as they receive the alert, rather than waiting until the last moment. If the order comes, we will try to get as many people out of Narva as quickly as possible," said Ivar Mai, adviser to the Rescue Board, discussing a potential large-scale evacuation.

The KILP exercise demonstrates a clear change in Estonia's defensive concept. According to the modified plans, Narva would no longer be yielded to the enemy with the aim of being re-taken at a later point.

"We will not let the aggressor in. We will respond immediately and try to prevent them from entering our country. After all, we have seen what has happened to those occupied territories in Ukraine. That is why we want to prevent that happening all costs," said Kalev Stoicescu, chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

Exercise KILP will continue until May 2, with further activities taking place in Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi and Rakvere. In Narva alone, several hundred soldiers in uniform will be on the streets during that time.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:51

Saatse Boot bypass construction proving more difficult than expected

09:01

Gallery: Tartu students take over city on Walpurgis Night

08:26

Metal barrels found to contain hazardous World War One-era mustard gas made safe

07:46

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

06:56

Ministry: Impact of excise duty increases not significant

30.04

Reservists gain valuable experience as snap exercise Okas comes to an end

30.04

Government stance on cutting red tape will be clearer at meeting next week

30.04

Elenger to cut gas prices again in June

30.04

New Azovstal Defenders exhibition to open in Tallinn this May

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

30.04

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

29.04

Tallinn fires Tondiraba Ice Hall director Elena Glebova over fraud charges

30.04

Several excise taxes to increase from May 1

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

30.04

Higher fine rates fail to daunt speeders in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo