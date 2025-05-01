Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

The joint evacuation training exercise KILP is currently underway in Ida-Viru County, to help prepare for a potential national defense crisis. On Wednesday, soldiers underwent training to prepare to defend the Estonian border city Narva. Rescue workers and members of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) also practiced the mass evacuation of Narva's residents.

According to the scenario of the exercise, an uprising begins on Estonia's eastern border with the crisis escalating to the status of a pre-war situation. As the crisis unfolds, the Estonian military takes control of the defense of the border and prepares to repel an enemy attack.

"In the morning, the Land Guard started taking over the border post from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). Our ground forces are currently guarding and protecting the border and the bridge is prepared to repel a conventional attack. This means that the barriers and mines are in place," said Lt Col. Jaanus Ainsalu, head of the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) northeastern territorial defense district.

At the same time, practice for the evacuation of the border town's residents was also under way thanks to the organization of the Estonian Rescue Board in cooperation with the Defense League. In the event of a defense crisis in Narva, the state will come to the aid of those who cannot leave the city by themselves. A large number of people would travel by train to the nearby towns of Jõhvi and Rakvere. There has been talk of tens of thousands of people being evacuated, but in reality as many as can be reached would be moved out.

"It's more a question of how much time we are given. Our desire is for people actually start acting as soon as they receive the alert, rather than waiting until the last moment. If the order comes, we will try to get as many people out of Narva as quickly as possible," said Ivar Mai, adviser to the Rescue Board, discussing a potential large-scale evacuation.

The KILP exercise demonstrates a clear change in Estonia's defensive concept. According to the modified plans, Narva would no longer be yielded to the enemy with the aim of being re-taken at a later point.

"We will not let the aggressor in. We will respond immediately and try to prevent them from entering our country. After all, we have seen what has happened to those occupied territories in Ukraine. That is why we want to prevent that happening all costs," said Kalev Stoicescu, chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

Exercise KILP will continue until May 2, with further activities taking place in Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi and Rakvere. In Narva alone, several hundred soldiers in uniform will be on the streets during that time.

---

