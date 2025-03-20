Narva border crossing to close temporarily for PPA training exercise

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will close the Narva border crossing point from Sunday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 2 for a training exercise.

The PPA's Eastern Prefecture in cooperation with the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) is organizing the joint training exercise "Kilp" during this time, necessitating the temporary closure of the Narva border crossing point. The border crossing point will reopen as usual on May 3.

Head of the PPA's Eastern Prefecture Eerik Purgel explained that some of the activities during the exercise will be carried out at the border crossing point.

"When planning your journey, we ask people to take into account that from April 30 to May 2, the Narva border crossing point will be temporarily closed and it will not be possible to cross the border at Narva border crossing point. During this period, the border can still be crossed at the Koidula and Luhamaa border crossing points, which are open 24 hours a day and can also be crossed in a car."

Kilp, the joint exercise being run by the PPA's Eastern Prefecture and the Estonian Defense League, will take place in the Eastern Prefecture from April 28 to May 2. The exercise will include training on how to respond to migratory pressure and how to deal with a potential national defense crisis.



