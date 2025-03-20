X!

Narva border crossing to close temporarily for PPA training exercise

News
Narva border crossing.
Narva border crossing. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will close the Narva border crossing point from Sunday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 2 for a training exercise.

The PPA's Eastern Prefecture in cooperation with the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) is organizing the joint training exercise "Kilp" during this time, necessitating the temporary closure of the Narva border crossing point. The border crossing point will reopen as usual on May 3.

Head of the PPA's Eastern Prefecture Eerik Purgel explained that some of the activities during the exercise will be carried out at the border crossing point.

"When planning your journey, we ask people to take into account that from April 30 to May 2, the Narva border crossing point will be temporarily closed and it will not be possible to cross the border at Narva border crossing point. During this period, the border can still be crossed at the Koidula and Luhamaa border crossing points, which are open 24 hours a day and can also be crossed in a car."

Kilp, the joint exercise being run by the PPA's Eastern Prefecture and the Estonian Defense League, will take place in the Eastern Prefecture from April 28 to May 2. The exercise will include training on how to respond to migratory pressure and how to deal with a potential national defense crisis.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

19:54

Opposition say new coalition agreement barely differs from previous one

19:42

Children changing football clubs in Estonia continues to cost big money

19:30

Narva border crossing to close temporarily for PPA training exercise

19:00

Estonia's Ott Tänak leads the way after Thursday's racing at Rally Kenya

18:43

Fibenol and Power2X give up participation in RMK timber auction

18:17

10-year project to complete new Estonian-language Bible translation underway

17:40

Minister: New coalition mulling Patent Office and EIS merger

17:06

Ministry expanding protection of flying squirrels in Estonia

17:01

Maik-Kalev Kotsar's strong performance not enough to stave off Yokohama loss

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

15:12

Gallery: Prince William arrives in Estonia

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

14:38

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

19.03

Estonia acquires first tracked maneuver live fire battle runs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo