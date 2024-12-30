Estonia not planning to close Russian border crossings after cable damage

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said the government currently has no plans to close the border with Russia in reaction to the broken cables in the Baltic Sea.

Läänemets said the aim of Russia's hybrid attacks is to sew as much confusion and resentment in society as possible.

"The rapid closure of borders, particularly in Narva and southern Estonia, would directly affect local residents. Perhaps it is not wise to rush into actions that might inadvertently align with Russia's objectives. The government is aware of the circumstances under which we would close the borders and is prepared to do so if necessary. However, as of today, there has been no security-related need to implement such measures," the minister explained.

He did not specify under what circumstances the borders should be closed.

In 2023 Finland closed all of its border crossings with Russia after irregular migrants were pushed towards them. Läänemets said problems arose due to Finnish legislation.

"Estonia has previously amended its legislation. We have also experienced a similar migration pressure, but it was not successful here. Therefore, we do not have the same need as Finland faced. These situations are different," the minister said.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" asked representatives from other parties in the Riigikogu for their view on the situation.

Opposition party Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu said the border with Russia should be closed and with little notice.

"Given the long-standing context in which such attacks have escalated, and considering the recent undersea cable attacks and potential undefined terrorism risks posed by Russia, it would be appropriate to take this step," he said.

Reform's Kristo Enn Vaga said there is currently no reason to close the borders.

"The government, in cooperation with the Riigikogu, will certainly be able to take such action if necessary. At present, the preparatory work has been completed, meaning that any border closure could be implemented within a very short timeframe. However, all such measures will be based on threat assessments and the prevailing security situation," he said.

Jaan Toots, deputy chairman of the opposition Centre Party, said the border should not be closed and that the Narva border crossing could be open at night.

Toots, who was replaces as mayor of Narva on Sunday, said closing the border would be a setback for the city's services and trade.

"My concern is with the residents of Narva, who have family and friends on the other side of the border. There should be some option available for visiting them. Crossing is no longer done casually for leisure purposes, as evidenced by the fact that the number of crossings has decreased fivefold," he said.

Estonia's trade with Russia totaled €370 million this year in the first 10 months of the year, approximately 3 percent of all exports and less than 1 percent of imports.

"Looking at this year's statistics, Estonia continues to export equipment, machinery, and agricultural machinery. The statistics also include printers, various household appliances, medical equipment, and several food products, such as cocoa. At the same time, we are importing ferroalloys, cast iron, steel and iron waste, oil, gases, and a small amount of rare earth metals," listed Marie Allikmaa, head of the entrepreneurship department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Allikmaa said a complete disruption of trade with Russia would not have a significant impact on the economy.

--

