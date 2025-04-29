Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

This week, the number of border crossers is expected to increase at the Luhamaa and Koidula border checkpoints, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Due to ongoing migration crisis response exercises, Estonia is closing its eastern border crossing in Narva from Wednesday to Friday.

This will likely cause a rise in border crossings at Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints in southeastern Estonia. More Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel will be needed at the open checkpoints to carry out procedural activities.

Toomas Huik, chief of the Luhamaa customs checkpoint, said: "We have been preparing for this; we have scheduled a little more resources than usual. We are prepared to check and serve these people, but this will not reduce our focus on inspections. The quality level of our checks will remain as it has been in the past."

Location of the Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints, in southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

Last week, 600-700 people crossed at Luhamaa and 500-600 at Koidula. These numbers are expected to rise, meaning crossing times may also be longer.

Peter Maran, head of the southeast border checkpoint, said: "People whose need to cross between Estonia and Russia is essential will most likely head for Koidula or Luhamaa. We are prepared for our border crossing flows to increase significantly."

"The pre-holiday period last year showed that as crossing volumes rise, so do the wait lines, so people must be prepared for long waiting times outdoors," Maran added.

The Narva border checkpoint will be closed from Wednesday, April 30, to Friday, May 2.

--

