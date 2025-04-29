X!

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

News
Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia.
Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

This week, the number of border crossers is expected to increase at the Luhamaa and Koidula border checkpoints, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Due to ongoing migration crisis response exercises, Estonia is closing its eastern border crossing in Narva from Wednesday to Friday.

This will likely cause a rise in border crossings at Luhamaa and Koidula checkpoints in southeastern Estonia. More Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel will be needed at the open checkpoints to carry out procedural activities.

Toomas Huik, chief of the Luhamaa customs checkpoint, said: "We have been preparing for this; we have scheduled a little more resources than usual. We are prepared to check and serve these people, but this will not reduce our focus on inspections. The quality level of our checks will remain as it has been in the past."

Location of the Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints, in southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

Last week, 600-700 people crossed at Luhamaa and 500-600 at Koidula. These numbers are expected to rise, meaning crossing times may also be longer.

Peter Maran, head of the southeast border checkpoint, said: "People whose need to cross between Estonia and Russia is essential will most likely head for Koidula or Luhamaa. We are prepared for our border crossing flows to increase significantly."

"The pre-holiday period last year showed that as crossing volumes rise, so do the wait lines, so people must be prepared for long waiting times outdoors," Maran added.

The Narva border checkpoint will be closed from Wednesday, April 30, to Friday, May 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

Volunteer organizations helping Ukraine have not disappeared from Estonia

12:57

Ragnar Klavan on EJL race: Aivar Pohlak did not want to shake hands

12:25

Prosecutor requests removal of MP's immunity to proceed with fraud case

11:51

US' nuclear policy has not changed, says NATO nuclear chief

11:16

No reduction in ER burden seen after hike in specialists' fees

10:53

Meelis Oidsalu: Estonian military has been present in Narva for three decades

10:18

Elektrilevi hiking its network service price in summer

09:48

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

09:22

Swedbank's Q1 2025 profit down by 30 percent on year

08:59

Retail trade volume grows by 2% in March

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington

28.04

Estonian-language education switch not without difficulties one year in

28.04

Aging population, uncertainty holds home renovations back in Estonia

28.04

Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

26.04

Crow 'terrorizes' Tartu residents

07:53

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo