Ministers waiting for data protection analysis of surveillance camera network

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro and Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at the government press conference Thursday that they are awaiting an oversight review from the Data Protection Inspectorate regarding the police's automatic license plate recognition camera network.

"We certainly consider data protection to be very important, to ensure privacy is safeguarded. At the same time, I personally feel much more reassured now. In the past, when I used to drive through Mikitamäe and Räpina in the border zone and saw those 'video surveillance' signs, I honestly didn't know what they were connected to. Now, I feel much more confident knowing those cameras aren't just there for show — they serve a real purpose. These video cameras help solve serious crimes and have already produced results. In fact, most of them were installed at the initiative of local governments," Taro (Eesti 200) said.

"I know that the Data Protection Inspectorate wants to conduct further oversight and a legal analysis. Officials at the ministry are confident that the legal basis for the development of the entire system was in place from the beginning and still is. If the inspectorate concludes that something should be updated — because time has indeed moved on — we're ready to do that as quickly as possible to ensure everyone's privacy is protected and the rules are clear," Taro added.

Taro emphasized that the data has so far been accessed by a very limited number of people, specifically for solving serious crimes, and that every query made in the database has been tied to a specific investigation.

"The regulations currently in place have protected privacy. It's possible the Data Protection Inspectorate may find that the legal framework fully meets all standards. Or they might find that something needs updating. There's nothing alarming about that. As a European Union member state, Estonia takes data protection very seriously," Taro said.

"When you drive in and out of a parking lot, your license plate is read by a similar system. We don't usually think about that, but honestly, we shouldn't worry too much, because the regulations that apply to all these companies and data handlers are quite strict," he continued.

Taro also noted that, under the current regulation, the images must be deleted within three months. "In practice, they're usually deleted within one to one and a half months. This is simply to avoid excessive data accumulation and to minimize additional costs," the interior minister said.

Michal: System created during a time the debate was deemed unnecessary

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) added that he, too, is awaiting the oversight review from the Data Protection Inspectorate.

"And during the cabinet meeting — if we manage to get to it amid the defense-related issues — representatives from the Ministry of the Interior will also provide us with an additional briefing. It's true that neither the previous interior minister nor other government members were aware of this, as it hasn't been a topic of public debate. I understand the system is used for serious criminal cases, and I believe society understands that as well," Michal commented.

He emphasized that the use of such data must always be discussed and debated in the public sphere. "How is the data used and collected? Who has access? How is it regulated? What kind of trace is left? Who is held accountable if something goes wrong and how is the data deleted? All these rules must be clearly defined. Because privacy is a valuable right, and that means it must be protected," Michal said.

"We'll listen to all of this, and the Data Protection Inspectorate must provide feedback on how the data is used. I expect we'll receive that response within a few months. We need to get the full picture," he said.

ERR asked Michal why there had been no in-depth public debate before launching and implementing the license plate recognition system.

"The police have given feedback that the public has, in a way, been informed that such cameras exist. Apparently, there just hasn't been a broad debate in the public sphere. I recall, for example, that when the Transport Administration discussed average speed cameras, there was a thorough discussion about how to anonymize the individuals captured on camera so that no one's rights or privacy would be violated," Michal replied.

"Carri Ginter, a respected legal expert and a reasonable person, put in a lot of effort to explain that the public doesn't have the right to know who else is riding with him in a car if no law has been broken. So, similar debates have taken place in other contexts. It seems that this particular system was created at a time when such a debate wasn't considered necessary, or perhaps it simply persisted over time," he added.

The prime minister concluded that the debate will now happen. "And I'd start with whether the data is being stored properly, how it is stored and how it's being used — because that is what matters most to the public: that the state does not use the data it collects about you arbitrarily," the prime minister said.

Over 200 cameras make up the network

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) operates a nationwide network of more than 200 automatic license plate recognition cameras, capturing over 20 million images of vehicles each month, according to a report by Eesti Ekspress. The outlet noted that politicians, officials and even traffic lawyer Indrek Sirk have confirmed that the matter warrants a broader societal discussion.

The system originated in the early 2010s, when license plate recognition cameras were first legalized at Estonia's borders. Since then, the network has gradually expanded municipality by municipality, quietly becoming embedded in the country's legal framework.

According to Urmet Tambre, head of the PPA Northern Prefecture's criminal bureau, the police currently have 250 such cameras at their disposal, 228 of which are operational. The highest concentrations are in Harju, Tartu and Viljandi counties and they are typically positioned at key intersections or entry points to populated areas.

"We primarily use the system for serious investigations and to help save lives," said Roger Kumm, head of the PPA's prevention and criminal proceedings bureau, describing the purpose of the network.

Often, cameras are installed through agreements with local governments, with the initiative coming from either side. In most cases, the cameras are purchased using municipal funds.

However, this extensive camera network — capable of tracking a vehicle from Tallinn to Tartu or elsewhere — has never been debated at the societal or parliamentary level in Estonia, nor is it mentioned in any law.

Neither former Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) nor current Prime Minister Kristen Michal was aware of the system's existence.

