State planning nationwide surveillance network, raising privacy and data concerns

The new cameras would include facial and license plate recognition capabilities.

The PPA will also be getting self-monitoring patrol cars, which will make the infringement-to-fine process fully automated in most cases.

With the new tech, the PPA will no longer conduct manual speed measurements; portable speed cameras will be integrated into vehicles, making it easier to detect other infractions as well.

PPA spokesperson Sirle Loigo said: "At any time when a PPA vehicle is in operation, it will be able to detect traffic violations, automatically measure speed, and send the fine notices to our information system. At the same time, it will also be able to detect other violations through automated surveillance, such as distracted driving, seatbelt usage, and running red lights."

The PPA insists this does not infringe on human rights, as it would only record violations.

The Ministry of the Interior also stressed the need for security in the context of the national surveillance system plan.

As a part of this, the Ministry of the Interior plans to develop a nationwide surveillance camera network supporting facial and license plate recognition, to more effectively address and prevent violations.

Tarmo Miilits, secretary general at the Ministry of the Interior, said: "All the quality, all the options, all the advanced software which aids detection — be it at the border or with [Tallinn] Old Town surveillance cameras."

Tarmo Miilits. Source: Ministry of the Interior

The official said there was no one single owner of all these cameras.

"These are under different ownership; all are legally regulated regarding who can install them, how long the data must be accessible, and for what purpose. And it is a very important tool for crime detection," he added.

Sworn advocate Carri Ginter however told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that society functions, even with its imperfections, simply because not everything can be fully processed.

The Ministry of the Interior and the PPA's plans to roll out greater public space surveillance conflict with data protection principles, he said.

"One of the fundamental pillars of society is personal privacy — the right to be left alone and the right not to have someone peering into your car window without good reason," Ginter said.

"Today, I found thanks to my inquiries that the police information system POLIS still retains photos of paid misdemeanor fines. There is even a photo of my underage daughter in this database, despite her never having committed a crime or misdemeanor — this means the data protection aspect is out of order," he went on.

Carri Ginter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Miilits refuted this, saying: "We certainly have no desire to reach that point where we operate under the principles of a totalitarian state. We are talking about crime detection and the use of technological tools for that purpose."

The field is undergoing rapid tech development, he added.

The necessary analysis is expected to be completed by 2027.

As the current legislative framework does not allow for the full implementation of this tech, amendments to the law will need to be made.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!