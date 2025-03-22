Data protection body: Many security camera users are breaking the law

Many security camera users violate laws and the EU General Data Protection Regulation, the state Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) said.

The use of surveillance cameras has exploded in recent years, and when moving around Tallinn, we are almost always in view of a camera, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

In Tallinn, a passerby can be captured by at least a couple of cameras within a 100-meter stretch, and many vehicles also have recording cameras.

Private house owners mostly buy cameras for security, but also to monitor trash bins in apartment buildings.

According to Pille Lehis, head of the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI), many users unknowingly break the law – not just private citizens but also local governments, companies, and even the state.

Many property owners may not know that if their camera captures images beyond their property's boundary, specific regulations apply to them.

Lehis said: "If we talk about cameras in public spaces and those installed by the public sector, such as police or law enforcement cameras, the main issue is that the legal framework comes after the cameras have already been set up."

Cameras installed by municipalities or state institutions for public order purposes currently don't comply with the law because the necessary amendment to the Public Order Act has not yet been made.

Lehis said: "First, there is the documentation — you must conduct a legitimate interest assessment, as in the private sector; this is usually based on legitimate interest. Then, you must evaluate whether protecting your property outweighs an individual's right to privacy."

Often, there are no notifications about a security camera, or the notification is just a small sign. Lehis said the signage must include information about the camera's purpose and the user's contact details. Even cameras that comply with the law raise the question: Aren't there too many of them?

Lehis said the use of security cameras will continue to grow.

She said: "I think it will become more widespread as people want to monitor their property and premises. If they can justify that other methods won't work, the trend will continue."

Reiko Tääker, Director of G4S service and control center, also noted the rise in camera use.

"Over the past 15 years, this demand has grown—one of the most aggressive services in our portfolio. People feel a strong obligation to protect their property," Tääker said.

Currently, G4S has about 10,000 surveillance cameras across Estonia. With competitors' cameras included, the total number of security cameras rises three to four times.

A drop in camera prices and rising anxiety have driven more individuals to buy cameras.

Renar Gering, key account manager at electronics chain Euronics, said: "People buy cameras to protect their property. Sometimes for securing things or interacting with a pet while they are away. Compared with 2023 and 2024, the sales figures in 2024 were about 30 percent better, while the first quarter of this year has been 70 percent better than last year."

