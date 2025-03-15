Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

Estonia is phasing out stationary speed cameras, shifting to patrol cars fitted with artificial intelligence (AI) speed measuring, average speed cameras and automated enforcement.

The new tech could also catch drivers for other infringements such as not wearing a seatbelt, or using the phone while driving.

The technological advancements also require political will, financial investment, and legislative reforms to keep pace.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Lt Col. Sirle Loigo revealed that last year, Estonia's speed cameras of all kinds recorded a total of 321,000 traffic violations.

However, the bulk of these came from newer mobile and not fixed cameras.

She said: "The eight mobile cameras accounted for over two hundred thousand of these."

Instead of purchasing more of these mobile cameras, however, the PPA is focusing on a new enforcement tool — self-measuring patrol cars.

"Right now the PPA is setting a deadline of around 2027 — by then a new warning procedure information system should be ready," Loigo said.

These patrol cars will be able to detect multiple violations in addition to just speeding.

"Seatbelts, extraneous activities, traffic lights, dangerous maneuvers," Loigo listed as among these.

"All types of violations that can be recorded in a machine-readable manner," she went on.

The system will also automatically detect drivers using their phones.

Violations can be recorded and fines issued without direct PPA intervention from an officer.

"This evidence in image format is then sent to a database, where a fine notice is automatically generated. Then it is up to the PPA to respond only to violations that require immediate intervention," Loigo explained.

However, legal changes are necessary before this can be implemented, Loigo noted.

"We are already working on these processes today so that these changes in the law will already be in effect by then," she added.

Priit Sauk, head of the Transport Board (Transpordiamet), noted why it was time to call time on static speed cameras in Estonia.

"Everyone knows exactly where our current fixed cameras are, so it's not a very effective surveillance method. The PPA has promised to develop more modern tech," he said.

At their peak in 2018, Estonia had nearly 50 stationary speed cameras nationwide.

Thirty-four remain, while no new ones will be purchased.

The Transport Board plans to maintain the current system only for as long as the devices are certified and maintained.

"This could mean three, but possibly five or seven years," Sauk added.

Another potential solution — average speed cameras — remains stuck due to political hesitation.

Sauk pointed out that Lithuania already has 120 of these types of cameras, with 40 more planned this year.

Recently departed from office, Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) had planned to bring average speed enforcement and a penalty point system to the cabinet, but the coalition dissolved before action got taken.

A feasibility study commissioned by the Transport Board outlined how average speed cameras could function by photographing vehicles, verifying license plates, and calculating speed across road sections.

Data from Lithuania shows that where average speed cameras were installed, serious accidents dropped by as much as over 50 percent.

However, legal experts argue that Estonia's laws may not support their use, requiring further political debate.

Sauk emphasized the need for clear leadership.

"We need to have political will, to appoint a ministry that will complete this issue," he stated.

One issue is that of data protection in photographing drivers, cars, and passengers and processing and holding that data.

Another key question remains: Who will ultimately oversee the automated traffic surveillance?

Some argue it should fall under the Ministry of the Interior's remit, while others believe it is the Transport Board that should take the lead.

Sauk suggested that the board could erect the infrastructure, while the PPA could handle enforcement.

Loigo agreed that average speed cameras could help but noted the PPA is not planning to invest in them at this point.

"As of today, we have decided that the owner of the road (i.e., national or local government in most cases – ed.) will install stationary cameras," Loigo said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!