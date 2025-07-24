PPA collects €6.8 million in driving fines in first half of 2025

Drivers have paid out €6.8 million in fines since the start of the year – an increase of €2.8 million compared to the same period in 2024, data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows.

The increase comes both from the doubling of fine units from €2 to €4 on January 1 and the PPA catching more violations.

In the first half of 2024, police issued fines for 15,212 violations, totaling €4 million.

In the same period in 2025, there were 14,395 fines, amounting to €6.8 million.

The average fine rose from €264 to €470.

Former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform), who introduced the change, said one of the goals of raising the price was to reduce the number of traffic violations.

"One important objective is preventive; that people, knowing how much they can be fined for an offense, might avoid committing the violation," he said at the time.

However, the total number of traffic-related violations has increased from 43,782 to 46,659.

PPA traffic chief Taavi Kirss said the police are responsible for traffic monitoring and intervening in traffic violations, but unfortunately, traffic culture and people's habits do not change quickly.

The police aim to take a non-punitive approach in some situations, such as through "cooling-off" stops, but this is not always possible, Kirss added.

The number of drunk driving cases has decreased by 187, but speeding incidents have increased by 1,417 cases, the data shows.

