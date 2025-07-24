X!

PPA collects €6.8 million in driving fines in first half of 2025

News
A speed camera.
A speed camera. Source: ERR
News

Drivers have paid out €6.8 million in fines since the start of the year – an increase of €2.8 million compared to the same period in 2024, data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows.

The increase comes both from the doubling of fine units from €2 to €4 on January 1 and the PPA catching more violations.

In the first half of 2024, police issued fines for 15,212 violations, totaling €4 million.

In the same period in 2025, there were 14,395 fines, amounting to €6.8 million.

The average fine rose from €264 to €470.

Former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform), who introduced the change, said one of the goals of raising the price was to reduce the number of traffic violations.

"One important objective is preventive; that people, knowing how much they can be fined for an offense, might avoid committing the violation," he said at the time.

However, the total number of traffic-related violations has increased from 43,782 to 46,659.

PPA traffic chief Taavi Kirss said the police are responsible for traffic monitoring and intervening in traffic violations, but unfortunately, traffic culture and people's habits do not change quickly.

The police aim to take a non-punitive approach in some situations, such as through "cooling-off" stops, but this is not always possible, Kirss added.

The number of drunk driving cases has decreased by 187, but speeding incidents have increased by 1,417 cases, the data shows.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Electric scooter accidents fall during first 6 months of 2024

15:55

Tartu psychiatric clinic seeing uptick in emergency patients with alcohol problems

15:43

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building Updated

15:28

Merko will not take sand and gravel quarry permission rejection to court

14:43

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

14:12

Lawyer: Ministry's reasons for rejecting ISS oversight 'demagoguery'

13:29

Prime minister apologises to Reform Party voters for Tallinn coalition crisis

13:25

TV commentator: Tallinn made very clever use of 1980 Moscow Olympic regatta

12:46

Estonia's smaller island dwellers concerned about permanent resident definition

12:06

ERR in the US as 85 years of the Welles Declaration marked

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.07

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

23.07

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

23.07

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

15:43

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building Updated

23.07

Estonia's tourism agency: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

22.07

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

23.07

Passenger car sales have dropped significantly compared to 2024

08:26

Planned billion-euro Pärnu methanol plant scrapped

21.07

Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

22.07

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo