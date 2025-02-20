X!

Rise in road traffic fines brought €1 million into state coffers last month

Traffic fines practically doubled overnight, bringing state coffers a record €1 million in January, following a rise in fine tariffs, and causing consternation among some drivers in Estonia.

 As to whether higher penalties curb reckless driving or just drain wallets, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Lt Colonel Sirle Loigo stated: "People have been startled that fine rates have gone up. It only sinks in once they see the figure on paper."

A policy change hiked the basic fine rate from €4 to €8, significantly impacting both state revenue and driver penalties, and suggesting that the rate of offense remained roughly unchanged, at least for the first month of the year.

The PPA in January issued a total of €682,564 in fines for traffic violations plus €387,764 in expedited fines, ie. fines paid quickly by the penalized individual, bringing the total sum to €1,070,328.

Speeding drivers contributed the most to this total, together paying €472,488 in fines.

The average fine for speeding was €350, while the average expedited fine for the same offense stood at €114, suggesting number of offenders in the thousands.

Drunk drivers meanwhile were fined a total of €89,288, with an average fine of €819, while those fined for roadworthiness and safety infringements had to pay €25,544 in penalties in January.

Compared with January 2024, the financial burden on traffic violators had increased considerably.

The average fine for speeding rose by €168, while the expedited fine rose by €34.

Meanwhile, the average fine for driving under the influence saw an even steeper rise, increasing by €370.

The impact of this fine rise was reflected in the number of violations.

In January last year, police recorded 6,605 traffic violations, including 257 drunk drivers and 1,509 cases of speeding.

This January, that figure had risen to 7,270.

While the number of drunk drivers apprehended was only slightly higher in January 2025 than the same month last year, the number of speeders surged by 739, reaching a total of 2,248.

Loigo also commented on the long-term effects, saying: "I don't believe that the increase in fine rates will immediately exert a positive impact on traffic behavior. The effect may only become visible in about a year hence."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

