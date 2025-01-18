X!

Transport Authority not planning to reconstruct dangerous Osula junction again

Osula junction.
Osula junction. Source: ERR
A busy junction on the road between Võru and Tartu, which was renovated two years ago, has not made traffic in the area safer and there have been several accidents in the area recently. However, the Osula junction will not be reconstructed again, with the Transport Administration of the view that lowering the speed limit will help improve the situation.

When the Osula junction was built on the busiest road in Võru County – 10 kilometers from the City of Võru in the direction of Tartu – with a separate lane for turning right, it was believed traffic at the four-way intersection would have become safer. However, this has not been the case. The most recent accident at the junction happened earlier this year.

"There have been three or four accidents in the vicinity of the junction in the last two years. Our own assessment is that a good number of them have been caused by drivers being impatient and in a hurry, as well as drivers not checking to ensure it is safe to make a turn, because visibility at the junction is good in itself," said Janar Taal, head of the Transport Administration's southern department.

"Accidents have happened there before. But there have been no serious or very serious accidents since this redesign. However, you still have to be careful because the traffic management system has changed. When there isa long straight road, a long highway, and then suddenly you come to an intersection where you have to slow down, where you have to make a left turn, then you have to be careful," said Madis Soekarusk, head of the PPA's southeast patrol unit.

The Transport Authority does not consider it necessary to reconstruct the junction, adding that the only way to reduce the number of accidents is to lower the speed limit.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole



