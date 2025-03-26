EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

A further 14 people were injured, two of them seriously, in the three-vehicle accident.

The EDF announced that the deceased was a conscript serving in the Combat Service Support Battalion (Lahinguteeninduspataljon).

The unit's commanding officer, Lt Col. Riho Juurik, said: "The soldier who lost his life in today's accident was an exemplary fighter who served his country with dedication and actively contributed to the work of the Combat Service Support Battalion. His loss is a blow to us all, and he will be deeply missed."

At around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified of a traffic accident on the Tallinn–Narva highway, near the Oru intersection in Toila municipality, Ida-Viru County.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident: A military Mercedes-Benz SUV, a Lexus passenger car, and a bus.

The PPA determined on-site that the Lexus had been heading from Narva towards Tallinn, followed by the bus. Coming from the opposite direction, toward Narva, was the military SUV, which, according to initial information, had veered into the opposite lane, clipping the Lexus and then colliding with the coach.

The military SUV's sole occupant was a 21-year-old soldier, who sustained injuries so severe that he passed away at the scene.

The PPA, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), and ambulance crews responded to the scene with significant force to assist all the victims.

Upon their arrival, several of the injured had already exited the bus on their own, while other passersby had stopped to help the injured and assist them in getting out of the vehicle as well.

Fourteen people who had been riding the bus were injured. One passenger, along with the 66-year-old bus driver, sustained serious injuries.

They, along with six other victims, were taken to Ida-Viru Central Hospital (Ida-Viru keskhaigla) in Jõhvi. Two more passengers with lighter injuries were transported by ambulance to Narva Hospital, and a further four were treated at the scene.

The traffic, as of Tuesday evening, was severely disrupted, and the PPA had asked road users to take a detour via Voka.

