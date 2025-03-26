X!

EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

News
Scene of Tuesday's fatal accident.
Scene of Tuesday's fatal accident. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

A 21-year-old serving Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) soldier tragically lost his life in a road accident in Ida-Viru County on Tuesday.

A further 14 people were injured, two of them seriously, in the three-vehicle accident.

The EDF announced that the deceased was a conscript serving in the Combat Service Support Battalion (Lahinguteeninduspataljon).

The unit's commanding officer, Lt Col. Riho Juurik, said: "The soldier who lost his life in today's accident was an exemplary fighter who served his country with dedication and actively contributed to the work of the Combat Service Support Battalion. His loss is a blow to us all, and he will be deeply missed."

At around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified of a traffic accident on the Tallinn–Narva highway, near the Oru intersection in Toila municipality, Ida-Viru County.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident: A military Mercedes-Benz SUV, a Lexus passenger car, and a bus.

The PPA determined on-site that the Lexus had been heading from Narva towards Tallinn, followed by the bus. Coming from the opposite direction, toward Narva, was the military SUV, which, according to initial information, had veered into the opposite lane, clipping the Lexus and then colliding with the coach.
The military SUV's sole occupant was a 21-year-old soldier, who sustained injuries so severe that he passed away at the scene.

The PPA, the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), and ambulance crews responded to the scene with significant force to assist all the victims.

Upon their arrival, several of the injured had already exited the bus on their own, while other passersby had stopped to help the injured and assist them in getting out of the vehicle as well.

Fourteen people who had been riding the bus were injured. One passenger, along with the 66-year-old bus driver, sustained serious injuries.

They, along with six other victims, were taken to Ida-Viru Central Hospital (Ida-Viru keskhaigla) in Jõhvi. Two more passengers with lighter injuries were transported by ambulance to Narva Hospital, and a further four were treated at the scene.

The traffic, as of Tuesday evening, was severely disrupted, and the PPA had asked road users to take a detour via Voka.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

What could be the future of Estonian phosphorite?

12:01

President Alar Karis to open new Estonian embassy in Riga

11:19

Deputy mayor: Tallinn public transport Women's Day campaign out of place

11:09

EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

10:49

Court finds Andrey Makarov guilty of treason in Ukraine-plated car arson attack

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

09:28

Minister: My time spent studying in Russia means I know how things work there

09:24

Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu appointed new Estonian ambassador to Finland

08:54

SDE chair: Party will not block voting rights constitutional amendment

08:48

Estonian men's football team beat Moldova 3–2 in world cup qualifier

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo