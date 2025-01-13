Traffic fatalities in Estonia surge by 18% over 5 years, accidents up 30%

Estonia's traffic fatalities rose to 70 in 2024, continuing an upward trend since 2020, before which there had been a fall.

Rising accident rates and expert warnings highlight the urgent need for stronger traffic safety measures and reforms.

According to data from the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), the number of traffic accidents has increased by a quarter over the past five years — from 1,406 accidents in 2020 to 1,837 in 2024.

The number of traffic fatalities has risen by one-sixth: in 2020, 59 people died in road accidents, while in 2024, 70 fatalities were recorded by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Preliminary data from the Transport Administration shows 67 fatalities, but this figure may not include those who subsequently passed away in hospital, in the aftermath of an accident but from injuries or complications arising from that accident.

There had been a temporary decline in traffic fatalities (55 deaths in 2021 and 51 in 2022), but the number rose again to 59 in 2023.

Similarly, the number of people injured in traffic accidents has also risen — from 1,617 injuries in 2020 to 2,138 last year, a rise of nearly a third.

According to data published by agricultural weekly Maaleht, 16 people died last year as a result of their cars veering off the road; five of these people were found to have been intoxicated; 15 people who were not wearing seat belts at the time of an accident also died.

Eleven fatalities were caused by vehicles swerving into oncoming traffic, and another 11 deaths were the result of speeding.

Nine people died in motorcycle accidents, while 106 motorcyclists were injured.

Two people also died after falling from e-scooters.

The highest number of traffic accidents takes place, not during the poor conditions seen in winter, but during the summer months.

Between June and August, the rate of accidents is two or three times that of summer's number.

For example: In August 2024, there were 265 accidents, compared with just 69 in February that year.

The highest number of road traffic accidents of all kinds in a single month in recent years was seen in June 2022, with 266 accidents recorded.

Transport Administration spokesperson: Estonians' driving behavior worsening amid lack of societal expectations on road safety

Martin Lengi, director of the strategic planning service at the Transport Administration, stated that the worrying rise in traffic accidents may be due to a lack of demand for greater traffic safety in Estonian society, for whatever reason.

Lengi said: "The driving behavior of Estonians has gotten worse. In recent years, the number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities has increased."

Lengi stressed that the 2024 statistics reveal a need for traffic safety to be placed at a priority state at the political, social, and personal levels.

Martin Lengi. Source: Transport Administration.

Outside opinion also confirms this.

At a recent traffic safety roundtable, held in Tallinn in October last year, Antonio Avenoso (Executive Director of the European Transport Safety Council) and Kimmo Pylväs (Deputy Director-General of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency) both agreed that there is no societal demand for traffic safety in Estonia.

Lengi highlighted several ideas which arose from that roundtable for improving road traffic safety and which may be included in a new traffic safety program currently being developed.

Proposed measures for improving traffic safety

Lengi pointed out that traffic safety represents an indicator of quality of life, and improving it should become a political priority.

This could lead to bold decisions that directly impact people's quality of life, such as expanding the use of automated traffic enforcement, introducing a traffic behavior assessment system, and implementing rehabilitation programs for repeat offenders.

An means-based fine system could be introduced, creating a fair and effective penalty system for all road users.

Safe behavior could be promoted through training, preventive measures, and awareness-raising campaigns.

Traffic education could be incorporated into early childhood teaching curricula, while driving school programs could be updated.

The car tax could be adjusted to place more value on safety and environmental impact, and subsidies could be introduced for purchasing newer vehicles.

Technological advancements should be implemented in traffic enforcement and management.

Infrastructure and safety initiatives

Safety should also be promoted through infrastructure development, creating a safe, human-centered traffic environment that meets the needs of all road users.

This includes improving railroad crossings, separating road users with different speeds and weights, implementing appropriate speed limits, and lowering speed limits in towns and rural areas.

Lengi stated that preparations for a traffic safety program for 2026–2035 are underway, with these ideas under discussion.

A new application will allow road users to submit suggestions.

Audit Office: Not enough funds diverted to road safety

The National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) reported in February last year that road traffic safety is not a political priority in Estonia.

Despite the traffic safety program's stated aim of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries, the number of victims has not fallen in recent years, while many activities lack financial backing.

"The current traffic safety program is full of empty promises, and Estonia is far from achieving its national traffic safety goals," Auditor General Janar Holm said at the time.

"Although objectives have been set, they are not supported by sufficient funding or concrete actions," Holm added.

