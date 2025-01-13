Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

A road traffic accident at a rail crossing on Sunday evening disrupted train travel between Tallinn and Narva, with a replacement bus service being laid on in the case of at least one departure.

At a little before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency services received reports of an incident in which an eastbound Elron train struck a vehicle on the track.

Reportedly, no one was injured in the accident.

Kristo Mäe, Elron's head of communications, said: "The Narva-bound train (service No. 22), which departed Tallinn at 4:31 p.m., encountered a car standing at the Kiviõli crossing at around 6:24 p.m. According to initial reports, there were no injuries."

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were called to the scene.

Sunday evening's rail accident. Source: Purtse volunteer fire brigade.

As a result of the accident, passenger rail traffic on the Tallinn-Narva route was disrupted as of Sunday evening, with changes to departure and arrival times.

"Since the road is still closed due to the aftermath of the accident, the Narva-Tallinn service No. 23, which was scheduled to depart at 7:39 p.m., was canceled and replaced with a bus service," Mäe added.

Up-to-date information on schedule changes can be found on Elron's website here or via the free train information hotline at 616 0245.

Elron says it will refund fares if a train is delayed by 30 minutes or more.

To claim a refund, passengers must fill out the return form on Elron's website here.

