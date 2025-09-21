X!

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route

News
Accident on the trainline in Ida-ViruCounty.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

On Saturday evening, an ATV drove in front of a passenger train traveling from Tallinn to Narva. No one was injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. as the train was traveling through a forested area between Jõhvi and Oru in Ida-Viru County.

According to initial information, an ATV drove in front of the train as it was passing, but the driver managed to escape the vehicle before the collision.

At 11:05 p.m., train service provider Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe said that rescue operations were underway. As the incident occurred in a difficult-to-access location, the police and rescue services were working together to find a way to get the passengers onboard home.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Rene Kundla, Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:54

Tartu Student Days begins Monday with traditional pancake breakfast

10:01

40kg pumpkin impresses crowds at Great Paunvere Fair

09:03

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates thousands of Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

08:09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

20.09

Defense committee chair: Steps needed to prevent more Russian airspace incursions

20.09

Injury forces Janek Õiglane out of Tokyo world champs decathlon

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

20.09

Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo