Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route

On Saturday evening, an ATV drove in front of a passenger train traveling from Tallinn to Narva. No one was injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. as the train was traveling through a forested area between Jõhvi and Oru in Ida-Viru County.

According to initial information, an ATV drove in front of the train as it was passing, but the driver managed to escape the vehicle before the collision.

At 11:05 p.m., train service provider Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe said that rescue operations were underway. As the incident occurred in a difficult-to-access location, the police and rescue services were working together to find a way to get the passengers onboard home.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!