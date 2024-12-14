X!

Elron southwestern services restart after Friday evening's collision

Friday night's accident when an Elron train struck a minibus on the Tallinn-Väike level crossing.
Friday night's accident when an Elron train struck a minibus on the Tallinn-Väike level crossing. Source: Dominica Padabed
Normal service has resumed on the southwestern rail route out of Tallinn following an accident Friday evening.

At a little before 7.30 p.m. Friday a minibus attempting to cross the designated level crossing near the Tallinn-Väike station was struck by a Türi-bound train (see image).

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, though it delayed train services to Türi, Rapla and Viljandi, while the damaged train and minibus were removed from the scene – in the case of the train it had to be transported to the Pääsküla depot for maintenance.

Friday night's accident when an Elron train struck a minibus on the Tallinn-Väike level crossing. Source: Dominica Padabed

Rail traffic was fully back in service a little after 10.00 p.m though services were delayed. Since the accident cut off the next inward stop on the line – the terminus at the Balti jaam station – a replacement bus service was laid on between it and Tallinn-Väike, about 3 kilometers to the north.

The most up-to-date rail schedule information is available from Elron's website here or by calling 616 0245.

