Tallinn may ban illuminated roadside ads over driver distraction risks

The City of Tallinn is considering banning streetside back-lit advertising hoardings, saying these can distract drivers and so increase the risk of traffic accidents.

However, the advertising firms argue that rises in road traffic accidents in recent years are simply in line with the rise in car ownership, and that the proposed regulation is unduly excessive.

The capital has a higher incidence of lit-up advertisements compared with many other Nordic cities too.

These hoardings include not only smaller back-lit installations at street level, but also larger LED-type displays which can be at much higher levels and can dazzle, or simply just distract, drivers.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Indrek Gailan, head of Tallinn's transport department, said: "I think everyone has experienced that situation where you're stopped at a traffic lights, but your vision might be hindered by some LED screen, just as a pedestrian crosses."

"In cases like that we see a problem, as it gets dangerous, from a road safety perspective. These instances need to be reviewed more closely, and regulated," he continued.

One of the proposals being discussed is to ban LED lights within 12 meters of the road side.

This would mean many current advertising displays, including gas station signs and company logos, would need removing.

Mihkel Luks, CEO of the advertisers D Screens Estonia, said this was an overreaction.

"Personally, I have taken a look at the statistics for our advertising locations over the past decade and there is no evidence that the number of traffic accidents has risen more than the overall surge in car ownership on Tallinn's streets," he said.

"However, this new regulation that Tallinn's transport department is trying to implement brings demands which would essentially eliminate 95 percent of advertising displays from Tallinn's streetscape," Luks went on.

On the other hand, some architects argue that cutting down on street advertisements would benefit the city's urban design, lit up or otherwise.

Siim Tanel Tõnisson, vice president of the Estonian Association of Architects, said: "Outdoor advertising certainly reflects the commercialization of a city."

However, "Urban space, as public space, should primarily be free, such that consumerism doesn't impose itself too heavily," he went on.

The next stage is for Tallinn to get feedback from businesses and other stakeholders over the next couple of weeks before moving forward with any new regulations.

The outcome of these discussions will help determine the future of roadside advertisements in the city.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!