X!

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

News
Tourists (presumably) taking a photo against the backdrop of three large cruise ships in Tallinn's Old City Harbor last summer.
Tourists (presumably) taking a photo against the backdrop of three large cruise ships in Tallinn's Old City Harbor last summer. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn City Government is hoping the government will allow it to introduce a tourist tax of a couple of euros per visitor.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Margot Roose (Eesti 200) made the suggestion in response to a document from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. It forecasts an increase in tourist flows over 10 years by approximately 50 percent to 9.3 million nights per year.

Roose said the city government would like to introduce a tourist tax.

"This would help cover additional costs and improve infrastructure for receiving tourists," she said, adding that revenue from the tourist tax should go toward developing local businesses and public space, that is, it should be a targeted levy, not a general tax.

The deputy mayor said Tallinn will be visited by approximately three million foreign tourists this year, and the tax could amount to between €1-3 per tourist.

Margot Roose. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

However, the city government has not yet made detailed calculations.

Roose said a tax of this size would not reduce tourists' interest in visiting Tallinn.

"The experience of other cities also shows that if a person wants to come, they will not refuse the trip because of this," she said.

Roose said if cruise tourist numbers recover to 600,000 per year the existing infrastructure may struggle to cope.

"Public toilets, service institutions, transport, roads – in the sense that if cruise tourists all arrive in a crowd and there is already congestion when leaving the port," Roose said.

The deputy mayor said Tallinn can cope with up to 10,000 cruise tourists per day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrey Krashevskiy, Helen Wright

Source: Rus.err.ee

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:00

Ragnar Klavan: I believe Estonian football has a lot of potential

16:48

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

16:28

Bill to allow Tartu Agro land to be rented as a single piece

15:59

Tallinn to offer the service of renewing marriage vows

15:49

NBA: Henri Drell on form despite Rip City's narrow loss to Santa Cruz

15:21

Universities take different views on decision to slash doctoral support

15:10

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

14:52

Ragnar Klavan announces retirement after 24 years of top-flight football

14:49

Estonia not planning to change Syrian asylum policy

14:22

Justice chancellor: Estonia must weigh feasibility before new climate obligations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

09.12

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

09:44

Equality commissioner: Racial discrimination in Estonia a 'hidden problem'

09.12

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

09.12

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

13:49

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo