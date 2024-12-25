X!

Tallinn hotel occupancy down even with more tourists visiting for Christmas

News
Tourists braving a wintry mix of precipitation at Tallinn Christmas Market.
Tourists braving a wintry mix of precipitation at Tallinn Christmas Market. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Foreign tourist numbers arriving in Estonia by cruise ferry have surged around Christmas, but many of these visits are daytrips only, keeping Tallinn's hotel occupancy rates under 50 percent.

During the Christmas holidays, Tallinn's Old Harbor serves foreign tourists from both neighboring countries and beyond.

"Walking, sightseeing – that's all," said Pete, a tourist from Australia. "It's just a one-day trip; we're going back this evening."

Pete wasn't the only Australian visiting either.

"I'm coming here for Christmas with my son and his partner," said Norell. "Just a couple of days. Why did we choose [Tallinn]? 'Cause my son said he thought Tallinn would be really good to come and see."

According to Estonian shipper Tallink, passenger numbers on their ferries have swelled significantly in recent weeks.

"For example, as of today, we have about 92,500 passengers traveling in total, which is certainly more than the weekly average in recent months," noted Tallink communications manager Katri Link.

"We can also see that the ferries' car decks are full, so people are still traveling by car," she continued, adding that bigger shopping plans are likely a contributing factor as well.

Tallinn Airport reports that they are seeing only slightly busier air travel during the holidays, primarily attributable to schools' winter break, Estonians returning home for Christmas as well as foreigners flying to their own home countries for the holidays.

The capital's hotels, meanwhile, are experiencing a quiet and peaceful period.

"Likely with some exceptions, most hotels are operating at low occupancy – well below 50 percent – and I believe this is largely the case across Tallinn," said Harles Tammeleht, general manager at Mercure Tallinn.

"Our busier period has always been before Christmas, when both domestic and international travel is up," he explained. "Finns come for their pre-Christmas shopping, and their Independence Day is during this time as well. On top of that, there's also Estonians' various Christmas parties and events, which bring groups to both hotels and restaurants."

Just a few years back, foreigners would come visit Estonia to ring in the new year too.

"That definitely hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, because there are no Russian tourists anymore," Tammeleht pointed out.

Previously, Russian tourists meant that New Year's Eve was typically completely booked up. "Along with the following period, which includes a nine-day holiday at the start of the new year," he added.

According to monthly statistics, Estonia saw 15 percent more foreign visitors in October than during the same period last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:21

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

16:12

Pärnu business owners want to build indoor beach in town

14:39

Narva the only major Estonian city planning New Year's fireworks display

13:27

Complaints to Estonian Press Council on rise again

12:13

Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn fenced off due to wind damage

11:07

Tallinn hotel occupancy down even with more tourists visiting for Christmas

09:49

Christmas Day weather in Estonia largely cloudy with rain and sleet

24.12

Christmas Peace proclaimed in Tallinn Updated

24.12

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

24.12

Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

24.12

Christmas Peace proclaimed in Tallinn Updated

23.12

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

24.12

Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

24.12

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

16:21

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

23.12

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

24.12

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo