Tallinn hotel occupancy down even with more tourists visiting for Christmas

Foreign tourist numbers arriving in Estonia by cruise ferry have surged around Christmas, but many of these visits are daytrips only, keeping Tallinn's hotel occupancy rates under 50 percent.

During the Christmas holidays, Tallinn's Old Harbor serves foreign tourists from both neighboring countries and beyond.

"Walking, sightseeing – that's all," said Pete, a tourist from Australia. "It's just a one-day trip; we're going back this evening."

Pete wasn't the only Australian visiting either.

"I'm coming here for Christmas with my son and his partner," said Norell. "Just a couple of days. Why did we choose [Tallinn]? 'Cause my son said he thought Tallinn would be really good to come and see."

According to Estonian shipper Tallink, passenger numbers on their ferries have swelled significantly in recent weeks.

"For example, as of today, we have about 92,500 passengers traveling in total, which is certainly more than the weekly average in recent months," noted Tallink communications manager Katri Link.

"We can also see that the ferries' car decks are full, so people are still traveling by car," she continued, adding that bigger shopping plans are likely a contributing factor as well.

Tallinn Airport reports that they are seeing only slightly busier air travel during the holidays, primarily attributable to schools' winter break, Estonians returning home for Christmas as well as foreigners flying to their own home countries for the holidays.

The capital's hotels, meanwhile, are experiencing a quiet and peaceful period.

"Likely with some exceptions, most hotels are operating at low occupancy – well below 50 percent – and I believe this is largely the case across Tallinn," said Harles Tammeleht, general manager at Mercure Tallinn.

"Our busier period has always been before Christmas, when both domestic and international travel is up," he explained. "Finns come for their pre-Christmas shopping, and their Independence Day is during this time as well. On top of that, there's also Estonians' various Christmas parties and events, which bring groups to both hotels and restaurants."

Just a few years back, foreigners would come visit Estonia to ring in the new year too.

"That definitely hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels, because there are no Russian tourists anymore," Tammeleht pointed out.

Previously, Russian tourists meant that New Year's Eve was typically completely booked up. "Along with the following period, which includes a nine-day holiday at the start of the new year," he added.

According to monthly statistics, Estonia saw 15 percent more foreign visitors in October than during the same period last year.

--

