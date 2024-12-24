X!

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

News
Tallinn's Christmas market opened on November 22, 2024.
Tallinn's Christmas market opened on November 22, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Friday (December 27) will be the last possible day to visit Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in the Old Town this year.

The annual market opened and closed earlier than usual this year to cater to the Scandinavian tourist market, organizers said.

They justified the move by saying Estonians or other tourists rarely visit the market between Christmas and New Year.

Now that fewer Russian tourists visit Estonia there is little reason to keep the market open to mark the Orthodox holidays, which take place several weeks later.

The Christmas tree will remain in place on Raekoja plats.

Tartu's market is open until January 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:44

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

14:35

Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

13:59

Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

10:58

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

08:49

Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

07:59

Opposition parties: Riigikogu adopts too many bills

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

07:02

Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

06:43

Tallinn, Tartu to declare Christmas Peace on December 24 Updated

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

23.12

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

23.12

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

23.12

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

23.12

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

23.12

On Estonian Christmas traditions

23.12

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo