Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

Friday (December 27) will be the last possible day to visit Tallinn's traditional Christmas market in the Old Town this year.

The annual market opened and closed earlier than usual this year to cater to the Scandinavian tourist market, organizers said.

They justified the move by saying Estonians or other tourists rarely visit the market between Christmas and New Year.

Now that fewer Russian tourists visit Estonia there is little reason to keep the market open to mark the Orthodox holidays, which take place several weeks later.

The Christmas tree will remain in place on Raekoja plats.

Tartu's market is open until January 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!