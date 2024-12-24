X!

Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

News
Narva's holiday village.
Narva's holiday village. Source: ERR
News

The market opened in the border town on Monday (December 23) and will stay open during the Christmas period until December 29. Over the next month, four holidays will be celebrated by residents.

Now in its 10th year, Narva's Christmas Village celebrates the arrival of Estonian Christmas in the border town.

Previously set up in various locations around Narva, the village has in recent years settled next to the Town Hall.

It is there that Narva's main Christmas tree stands, Santa Claus arrives, and the festivities begin with the chimes of the Town Hall clock.

"More and more people come to us during Christmas. Naturally, this is a big change for our city. Historically, this location is very fitting — there has always been a market next to the Town Hall, and the Town Hall is the heart of the city," said Christmas Village organizer Artjom Poljak.

At the Christmas Village on Monday, people sang, danced, and enjoyed a variety of treats.

"We offer caramel, lollipops, pies. A small local business, a family operation. We're working," said entrepreneur Artjom.

For Narva residents, the opening of the Christmas Village signifies the arrival of a longer holiday period.

"Christmas, New Year, Orthodox Christmas, and the Old New Year — four holidays. Russian people love to celebrate everything. The main thing is to have enough money; strength can always be found," said Narva resident Aleksandr.

Estonian Christmas is especially associated with mulgi kapsad – sauerkraut with barley – which people no longer buy from the store but prepare themselves.

"We bought fatty pork, cabbage, barley, and made it. The longer it stood, the tastier it became. On the third day, the mulgi kapsad were the most delicious," Aleksandr told the show.

This year, the Christmas Village will remain next to the Town Hall at Stockholmi plats until December 29.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:44

Professor: Christmas dishes will not ruin your health

14:35

Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

13:59

Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

10:58

Tallinn's Christmas market closes on December 27

08:49

Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

07:59

Opposition parties: Riigikogu adopts too many bills

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

07:02

Rain and sleet expected on Christmas Eve

06:43

Tallinn, Tartu to declare Christmas Peace on December 24 Updated

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

23.12

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

23.12

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

23.12

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

23.12

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

23.12

On Estonian Christmas traditions

23.12

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

07:34

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee viaduct opening delayed until summer 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo