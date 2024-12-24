Narva's Christmas village marks start of holiday season

The market opened in the border town on Monday (December 23) and will stay open during the Christmas period until December 29. Over the next month, four holidays will be celebrated by residents.

Now in its 10th year, Narva's Christmas Village celebrates the arrival of Estonian Christmas in the border town.

Previously set up in various locations around Narva, the village has in recent years settled next to the Town Hall.

It is there that Narva's main Christmas tree stands, Santa Claus arrives, and the festivities begin with the chimes of the Town Hall clock.

"More and more people come to us during Christmas. Naturally, this is a big change for our city. Historically, this location is very fitting — there has always been a market next to the Town Hall, and the Town Hall is the heart of the city," said Christmas Village organizer Artjom Poljak.

At the Christmas Village on Monday, people sang, danced, and enjoyed a variety of treats.

"We offer caramel, lollipops, pies. A small local business, a family operation. We're working," said entrepreneur Artjom.

For Narva residents, the opening of the Christmas Village signifies the arrival of a longer holiday period.

"Christmas, New Year, Orthodox Christmas, and the Old New Year — four holidays. Russian people love to celebrate everything. The main thing is to have enough money; strength can always be found," said Narva resident Aleksandr.

Estonian Christmas is especially associated with mulgi kapsad – sauerkraut with barley – which people no longer buy from the store but prepare themselves.

"We bought fatty pork, cabbage, barley, and made it. The longer it stood, the tastier it became. On the third day, the mulgi kapsad were the most delicious," Aleksandr told the show.

This year, the Christmas Village will remain next to the Town Hall at Stockholmi plats until December 29.

