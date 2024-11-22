X!

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

Tallinn's Christmas market opened on November 22, 2024.
Tallinn's annual Christmas market opened on Friday (November 22) on Raekoja plats in the Old Town.

The market will be officially opened by Sander Andla, Kesklinn elder, this evening but traders are already serving customers.

This year's Christmas tree comes from Üksnurme village, 20 kilometers from Tallinn, and is almost 16 meters high. It's lights will be turned on this evening.

The market will close on December 27.

Editor: Helen Wright

