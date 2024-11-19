Tartu's annual Christmas market to open last day of November

Preparations are full steam ahead in Tartu to get the town's annual Christmas village and ice rink open before the end of this month, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Right now there might be a cold and bleak end-of-autumn vibe engulfing Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), yet a little over a week from now, a bit of Christmas magic will arrive there, along with this year's Christmas tree.

The Christmas village, opening on the last day of November, differs from those of previous years as, for the first time it is to be unified as a cohesive whole, and with a common theme, that of astronomy and space.

Maarja Liba, director of the Tiigi community center, told "Akttualne kaamera": "Since Tartu has had many prominent figures connected to astronomy and one theme will run through our Advent performances and pavilion content, we are trying a theme-based approach for the Christmas village for the first time this year."

The opening day, November 30, is a day earlier than usual but is also set to coincide with Tartu's 2024 European Capital of Culture closing event.

That event will include a light show, "Jää ja loo" ("Ice and Story") taking place in the Pirogov Park.

Liba said: "We will be opening our Christmas village in tandem with the closing of the cultural capital events, with activities from the cultural program and, on the first Advent, the lighting of the Advent candle, lighting of the Christmas tree, and the opening of the Christmas season."

The traditional outdoor ice rink, all 1,000 square-meters of it, will be open soon, while pavilions are to be erected at Town Hall Square, housing cafés, food stalls, skate hire and other attractions.

The Christmas village will also feature carousels, fire pits, and, of course, Santa's mailbox.

One local resident, Mari, said: "Every year, I come here with my child, who runs around and explores everything exciting, and I am waiting agog to see if there will be any surprises this year, or if it will be more or less the same."

"The first thing I always wait for is when the lights go on. And I'd like to make it to the ice rink too," another, Kristin, said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!