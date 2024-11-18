Tartu's 14th Gallery Night takes place this Friday at Aparaaditehas

This Friday (November 22), the 14th Tartu Gallery Night is set to take place at Aparaaditehas. Over the course of the evening, there will be the opportunity to see several new exhibitions, peek into artists' studios and experience a live poetry performance.

According to a press release, the November Gallery Night at Tartu's Aparaaditehas is even more international than ever. In addition to exhibitions from local artists, the international SUPERORGANISM exhibition will also be open for the last few days and can be explored through a series of guided tours.

Guests are also invited to wander a bit further from Aparaaditehas on this occasion, as for the first time, the Plantarium plant shop will open its doors in a new location.

More information about the 14th Gallery Night at Tartu's Aparaaditehas is available here.

