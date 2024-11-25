Gallery: Tartu's 14th Gallery Night takes place at Aparaaditehas

Last Friday, November 22, Tartu's Aparaaditehas hosted the fourteenth Gallery Night, attracting art lovers from all over the city to a series of workshops and new exhibitions.

During the evening, visitors were able to view several new exhibitions, take part in a wide variety of workshops, peek into the studios of local artists and discover some of the hidden secrets of the Aparaaditehas building. Tours were given in Estonian, English and Ukrainian.

The fourteenth edition of Tartu's Gallery Night was also the last chance for art enthusiasts to see the international art exhibition "Superorganism," which was spread throughout Aparaaditehas. The works featured in "Superorganism" represent the culmination of four years of international art residencies organized through the MagiC Carpets platform.

For the first time, visitors were also able to take a peek into the still-under-construction Plantarium – a plant shop and event space in the immediate vicinity of the Aparaaditehas, where a pop-up exhibition of art created by young artists and students of the Tartu Art School was open for one evening only.

