Gallery: 2024 Culture Night takes place in Tallinn

On Friday, August 30, the annual "Culture Night" ("Kultuuriöö") festival took place in Tallinn. This year's event focused on alternative forms of culture in remote areas.

Over the course of the 2024 Culture Night in Tallinn, numerous concerts, tours, workshops and exhibitions took place across Tallinn.

