Literary readings to take place on Tallinn buses on Culture Night

A special evening concert will be held at Tallinn's Viru Keskus bus terminal and there will be literary readings on night buses departing from Balti Jaam station on today (August 30) as part of Tallinn's Culture Night (Kultuuriöö).

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and feature progressive-pop band Neon Fir. Later in the night, buses departing from Balti Jaam after midnight will carry authors reading excerpts from their writing.

On the bus to Mustamäe (bus line no. 91), Estonian composer, performance artist, and writer Gregor Kulla will read from his new prose poetry collection, Peenar, on being a young queer intellectual in a post-Soviet state.

The bus to Priisle (bus line no. 94) will have Estonian author and Japanologist Rein Raud reading from his fantastical short story collection, Vanem, Paksem, Tigedam.

Writer and cartoonist Ave Taavet will read from her ongoing novel about an intrepid railway engineer, "Pildikesi insener Seene eluteelt", on the bus to Viimsi Keskus (bus line no. 95).

The concert and literary readings are part of 'URBACT: Cities After Dark', a special project for Tallinn's Culture Night. This year the Culture Night has the theme "Boundless Horizons", and offers a variety of performance events, workshops, and exhibitions.

The full Culture Night program is available here.

