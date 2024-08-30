Latvian artist Aleksandrs Breže opens new solo exhibition in Tartu

This Friday, August 30, sees the opening of the new solo exhibition "Succumbing to Temptation" by Latvian artist Aleksandrs Breže at Tartu's Kogo Gallery. "Succumbing to Temptation" is Breže's first solo show in Estonia and has been organized in collaboration with LOOK! Gallery in Riga.

For Aleksandrs Breže, environmental design and the functionality of the objects we surround ourselves with are the main sources of inspiration.

Breže is passionate about the narrow distinction between contemporary art and object design – how the first can be domesticated and the latter used for contemplation. In his work, he enlivens pieces of furniture and interior elements by playing with associations and blending boundaries between traditional and futuristic aesthetics.

Through abstract spatial installations, Breže explores the clash between written laws, religious values and the harsh reality of institutional control. His art delves into the struggle for individuality amidst enforced conformity.



Aleksandrs Breže's solo exhibition "Succumbing to Temptation," opens at the Kogo Gallery in Tartu's Aparaaditehas on August 30 at 6 p.m. It will remain on display until October 12. The opening is part of the program of the latest Tartu Gallery Night and the Aparaaditehas Festival.

The Kogo Gallery is open from Wednesday to Friday from 12 midday until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from midday until 4 p.m. Aleksandrs Breže's exhibition is part of the Kogo Gallery's 2024 program "Performing Existence," which was created in dialogue with the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

Kogo Gallery. Source: Nele Tammeaid

