New exhibition brings 'infinite flow of chaos' to Tartu Art House

News
"Congregation of Chaos 101." Source: Congregation of Chaos.
News

This Friday, the joint exhibition "Congregation of Chaos 101" is set to open in the monumental gallery of the Tartu Art House (Tartu Kunstimaja). "Chaos Congregation 101" is described as a spontaneously changing space filled with an infinite flow of chaos.

Similar practices were also used as the basis for the 2019 exhibition "Congregation of Chaos. Retrospective," which took place at Tartu's Kogo Gallery. 

With this new exhibition, the "Congregation of Chaos" (witnesses of eternally disappearing and appearing, immutably changing the immeasurable) is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

"In practice, the congregation is guided by ultimate knowledge: all creative processes are rituals sanctifying chaos," explained curator Martin Rästa.

"By stepping outside the boundaries of accepted self-expression and avoiding expected synchronicities, members of the congregation are free to express themselves without restrictions. By abandoning the static image of the author and all conceptual constructions, the members of the congregation deconstruct the meanings of both the author and the exhibition."

"2024 also marks the 100th anniversary of the formulation of the Surrealism Manifesto, which is absolutely not important," Rästa added.

The artists participating in the "Congregation of Chaos 101" are  Kiwa, Stina Leek, Martiini, Raul Keller, Triinu Pungits, Roomet Jakapi, Gabriela Urm, Helle-Ly Tomberg, Uku Pira, Luulur and Martin Rästa.

The "Congregation of Chaos 101" exhibition opens on May 25 at 5 p.m. at the Tartu Art House (Tartu Kunstimaja).

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:48

New exhibition brings 'infinite flow of chaos' to Tartu Art House

10:12

Authority removes carbon capture tech requirement from oil shale plant permit

09:36

Government not of one mind on interior ministry budget cuts

08:50

ECFR research fellow: USA and Germany do not believe in a Ukrainian victory

08:31

President: National security should not suffer as a result of budget cuts

07:59

Over 130 forest and brush fires reported in Estonia so far in May

07:33

Blaze at Ida-Viru County landfill site prompts major rescue board callout

06:56

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

22.05

War in Ukraine hampers migration of lesser spotted eagles

22.05

NOA Restaurant's head chef: Michelin star chefs must be artists

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

22.05

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

22.05

Rail Baltica project to seek private funding as budget exceeds €15 billion

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

21.05

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo