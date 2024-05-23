New exhibition brings 'infinite flow of chaos' to Tartu Art House

This Friday, the joint exhibition "Congregation of Chaos 101" is set to open in the monumental gallery of the Tartu Art House (Tartu Kunstimaja). "Chaos Congregation 101" is described as a spontaneously changing space filled with an infinite flow of chaos.

Similar practices were also used as the basis for the 2019 exhibition "Congregation of Chaos. Retrospective," which took place at Tartu's Kogo Gallery.

With this new exhibition, the "Congregation of Chaos" (witnesses of eternally disappearing and appearing, immutably changing the immeasurable) is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

"In practice, the congregation is guided by ultimate knowledge: all creative processes are rituals sanctifying chaos," explained curator Martin Rästa.

"By stepping outside the boundaries of accepted self-expression and avoiding expected synchronicities, members of the congregation are free to express themselves without restrictions. By abandoning the static image of the author and all conceptual constructions, the members of the congregation deconstruct the meanings of both the author and the exhibition."

"2024 also marks the 100th anniversary of the formulation of the Surrealism Manifesto, which is absolutely not important," Rästa added.

The artists participating in the "Congregation of Chaos 101" are Kiwa, Stina Leek, Martiini, Raul Keller, Triinu Pungits, Roomet Jakapi, Gabriela Urm, Helle-Ly Tomberg, Uku Pira, Luulur and Martin Rästa.

The "Congregation of Chaos 101" exhibition opens on May 25 at 5 p.m. at the Tartu Art House (Tartu Kunstimaja).

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!