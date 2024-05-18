2014-2023 Anu Raud fellows' work on display at Heimtali Museum

An overview of the works of the winners of the Anu Raua Fellowship 2014-2023 at the Heimtali Museum of the Estonian National Museum.
An exhibition of the works of the winners of the Anu Raud Fellowship is open in the Heimtali Museum of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), which introduces the outstanding craftspeople who have studied at the Viljandi Cultural Academy.

Anu Raud is one of the most unique and multifaceted figures in the world of Estonian art. As well as being a writer, teacher, antique collector, museum developer, keeper and promoter of folk art heritage and farmer, she is the country's foremost textile artist.

Her work is based in Estonian folk art and has inspired an entire generation of handicraft enthusiasts and textile artists.

Since 2014, the Viljandi Culture Academy of Tartu University has awarded the Anu Raud Fellowship to students who have excelled in the study and preservation of material cultural heritage.

In 2023, the Anu Raua Scholarship was awarded for the 10th time, and so far, 16 people have received it.

Fellows 2014-2023

  • 2023 – Jaana Reissaar
  • 2022 – Koidu Ahk
  • 2021 – Kadi Vingisaar
  • 2020 – Jaanus Vaabla
  • 2019 – Maarja Palu
  • 2018 – Marko Aatonen
  • 2017 – Kati Kuusemets
  • 2016 – Malvo Tominga
  • 2015 – Indrek Ikkonen
  • 2014 – Anu Laiapea (Arm)

The exhibition also highlights the fact that textile artist Anu Raud led the creation of the department of traditional crafts' first curriculum 30 years ago, in 1994.

Kaari Metslang, graphic designer Katri Smitt, curator and producer Tuuli Tubin McGinley, and editor Karin Kastehein designed the exhibition. The ERM team includes Artur Kasepuu, Merle Puusepp, Aivi Jürgenson, and Taavi Toom.

An exhibition at the Heimtali Museum of the Estonian National Museum is open until September 14.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

