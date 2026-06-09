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Gallery: Over 60 scarecrows steal the show at rural Estonian museum

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Scarecrows on display at ERM's Heimtali Museum in Viljandi County. June 2026.
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More than 60 handmade scarecrows from across Estonia now stand watch over a meadow at Heimtali Museum in Viljandi County, giving old textiles a colorful new lease on life.

The exhibition sprang from a competition launched this spring by the museum and its founder, textile artist and writer Anu Raud. Just three months later, a fresh crop of whimsical creations had arrived from across the country.

Raud was delighted by the public response.

"I'm thrilled there is so much joy, humor, courage and resourcefulness at play here," she said, noting how old clothes and textile scraps had been transformed into an entirely new cast of characters.

"People are really down-to-earth," Raud added. "They know how to have fun, how to be playful, how to work together and how to make good use of what they have."

The textile artist recalled a childhood memory of a drooping scarecrow in her family's yard in Tallinn. A small bird had built a nest under its hat, giving her a close-up view of chicks hatching and eventually leaving the nest.

"As a child, I was always in the forest looking for bird nests and quietly observing them," Raud said. "And then all this came out from under a scarecrow's hat."

Free to a good home

Visitors can come check out the scarecrows at Heimtali through the end of August.

After the exhibition wraps up, most creators do not plan to reclaim their entries. Museum program manager Tuuli Tubin McGinley, however, said the colorful guardians could continue their duties on farms in need of a good scarecrow.

"If you find a favorite here by the end of August, we'll help these scarecrows find a new home," she said.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

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